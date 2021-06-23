With an overhaul of its licensing structure on the horizon, Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is assuring outdoorsmen that their lifetime hunting and fishing privileges aren't going away.
But beginning June 2022, instead of selling separate lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, Louisiana will only offer its combination license: a "Lifetime Sportsman's Paradise" license for $500 that covers both hunting and fishing.
Those residents who already own individual lifetime hunting and fishing licenses -- which cost $300 each and will be on-sale for another year -- will be grandfathered into the new program and won't see a fee increase.
The changes are part of a wide-ranging effort approved by Louisiana's Legislature and Gov. John Bel Edwards to streamline the state's antiquated licensing structure and boost revenue for the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
It's the first time in two decades Louisiana has tweaked its recreational licensing structure -- and with annual licenses set to expire at the end of June, questions about the changes are pouring in.
But outdoorsmen can rest easy for another eleven months: the changes won't go into effect until June 1, 2022.
The new structure will include fewer licensing categories that cover more privileges. The basic fishing license for residents, for example, would increase from $9.50 to $17, but would also cover permits for gear like hoop nets, slat traps and wire nets.
Instead of expiring on June 30, annual licenses sold next year will be good for 365 days. That should offer some relief for springtime fisherman, who often purchase licenses in May only to have their licenses expire by July.
Senior citizens who already qualify for discounts won't see a fee increase. Those who are 60 by June 1, 2000 will continue to pay nothing. And those who reach 60 by June 1, 2022 will only pay $5. Anyone younger will pay $20 for their senior discount.