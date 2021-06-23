Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD -- Eila Panzeca, 10, and her father, Nick Panzeca, share a quiet moment while fishing Saturday, June 20, 2015, during the Family Fishing Rodeo at the St Tammany Fishing Pier near Slidell. More than 100 anglers vied for first-and second-place awards in various fish and age categories. The event was sponsored by the St Tammany Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism, and The Leadership Northshore Geaux Fish @ The Pier, project team.