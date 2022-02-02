Under competing proposals presented Wednesday, district lines in the Louisiana Senate would be drawn to maintain an overwhelming White, Republican supermajority.

At stake, however, is the share of Black representation in the upper chamber – a dispute that could spur a civil rights lawsuit depending on which map lawmakers approve.

Senate Bill 1 from Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, maintains the status quo, drawing 11 districts where Black residents make up a majority of voters. Sponsored by the most powerful lawmaker in the Senate, the proposal would give Black voters control of roughly 28% of the Senate’s 39 seats.

But with 33% of Louisiana’s population identifying as Black, civil rights groups and Black state lawmakers say that isn’t enough.

“If the minority population is increasing, and the majority population is decreasing, then why shouldn’t we look at the possibility of another minority district,” state Sen. Ed Price, D-Gonzales, asked Cortez.

Under Senate Bill 17, sponsored by Price, the Senate map would be redrawn to include 13 majority-Black districts, boosting Black representation in the upper chamber by two seats and bringing it in line with the state’s racial makeup.

The debate over Black political representation that unfolded Wednesday in the Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee is the first of many that are expected to place over the next three weeks, as state lawmakers use updated census data to craft new district lines for 105 state representatives, 39 state senators, 11 state school board members, five state utility regulators, and, perhaps, seven state Supreme Court justices.

Over the last decade, Louisiana’s population has grown more racially diverse, with the Black population increasing by 3.78% and the White population falling by 6.3%.

Despite those demographic shifts, Cortez’ map maintains the Senate’s current racial makeup, though he admitted Wednesday that a map could be drawn that boosts the number of majority-Black districts.

“Can it be done? Yes. It can be done. Can it be added? Yes,” Cortez said, adding that “Senator Price can tell you how it could be done in a little bit.”

Chris Kaiser, advocacy director at the ACLU of Louisiana, said Cortez’ proposal likely violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars racial discrimination in election procedures and requires that minority voters be given an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.

When evaluating a potential Section 2 violation, courts must first determine whether it’s even possible to draw additional majority-minority districts. As Cortez noted, it is indeed possible.

But, Cortez argued, such a map would “violate principles of redistricting,” arguing that the districts would have to be gerrymandered and “strung out on the map” to achieve additional majority-Black seats.

According to Kaiser, an analysis by the ACLU determined that the Senate could add up to four additional majority-Black seats, while maintaining compact districts.

Backed by Senate Democrats, Senate Bill 17 would create a majority-Black seat out of District 17 that includes Baker and Zachary in East Baton Rouge Parish as well as all or part of West Baton Rouge, Point Coupee, St. Landry and Iberville parishes. Currently held by term-limited GOP state Sen. Rick Ward III, of Port Allen, the seat would be 54.8% Black, up from 33% Black in its current configuration.

The Democrats’ proposal would also create a majority-Black district in Shreveport, shifting District 37 – currently represented by term-limited GOP state Sen. Barrow Peacock, of Shreveport – from 26% Black to 57% Black.

Cortez’ proposal moves District 37 to south Louisiana, reflecting north Louisiana’s loss in population. The seat would represent Hammond in Tangipahoa Parish and Albany in Livingston Parish.

During Wednesday’s committee hearing, Cortez argued that unpacking existing majority-Black districts to create new ones with slimmer majorities could backfire. For example, Cortez said he could draw a bunch of districts where Black voters made up 50% + 1 of the population, but if they don’t turn out at election time, Black voters wouldn’t control who wins.

But Jared Evans, an attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, said the law requires district be drawn to give Black voters the opportunity to elect their candidate of choice.

That doesn’t mean candidates supported by Black voters are guaranteed to win, Evans said.

By packing Black voters into fewer districts, Cortez said his maps ensure that candidates supported by Black voters will succeed. “My opportunity is more a slam dunk,” Cortez said.

All of the majority-Black districts Price drew are more than 53% Black. Even if they were drawn with slimmer margins, Price said it’s up to candidates to work hard to energize voters.

“Opportunity is all that we can ask for,” Price said. “If we do not increase the number of minority districts, we’ll never have that opportunity.”

After accepting several amendments, the Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee opted to vote on the bills Thursday morning, giving the public and lawmakers additional time to digest the changes.

