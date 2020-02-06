Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday opened the application process for the 2020 governor's fellows program, seeking college students to work in cabinet-level agencies and receive course credit through LSU.
The governor's office selects students currently attending a Louisiana college or university to be assigned to a state government agency to "observe first-hand" the policy-making process, as well as attend a weekly speaker series and take field trips.
"Since we began the fellowship program three years ago, its success has cultivated and inspired the next generation of leaders in Louisiana," Gov. Edwards said in a statement. "I encourage all college-aged students to apply if they have a sincere interest in better understanding how state government works to serve the citizens of our great state and learning how they can help our state move forward. Louisiana's young people are the future, and I'm looking forward to meeting the next group of leaders who will lead our state and our country."
Those selected received housing on LSU's Baton Rouge campus for the duration of the fellowship, a stipend of up to $1,500 and three credit hours through LSU's Public Administration Institute. The program is a partnership between the governor's office, the Lamar family, LSU, Southern University and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
Applications are accepted through March 4, Edwards' office said.