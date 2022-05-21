There were handshakes and claps on the back all around when Democrats gathered in a celebratory mood in a State Capitol conference room in July.
They were there to hear Gov. John Bel Edwards declare victory after he had marshaled Democrats in the House to defeat a Republican bid to override his veto of a controversial bill that targeted transgender athletes.
But the one Democrat who voted against the governor also showed up for the press conference.
It was Francis Thompson, a folksy state representative from northeast Louisiana who has served in the Legislature for 48 years, including 12 years in the Senate and 36 years in the House and counting. Full of compliments with whoever he meets – “you’re so handsome, big fella,” he might say, or, “you have such a pretty dress,” – Thompson is normally popular with his colleagues.
But several of his Democratic colleagues were taken aback at his presence as the odd man out on the veto override vote, they said later. At least one challenged Thompson for being there.
“I’m here to honor my Democratic governor,” he replied.
The answer helps explain why Thompson in January will become the longest serving legislator in state history.
Thompson, 80, is known for working tenaciously to bring state spending projects to his poor and rural district, and voters in turn have re-elected him 11 times. To produce the largesse, Thompson has positioned himself to be close to whoever was governor, regardless of party. With some, he has hunted and fished. With others, he just praises them at every turn.
“I never had a governor who was not my best friend,” said Thompson, who is from Delhi in Richland Parish.
Last year’s vote to override Edwards tested their relationship, however. The governor punished Thompson by removing him from an education board appointment he cherished. Both he and Edwards say they have rebuilt their political friendship even though Thompson has been the only Democrat to vote against the governor on several important bills this year, including in February, when Republicans orchestrated an override of his veto of the congressional map drawn by legislators.
“I expect going forward we’re going to have a mutually respectful and beneficial relationship,” Edwards said in an interview.
The 48 years in the Legislature means that Thompson is currently tied for the longest service ever in Louisiana with the late Sen. Sixty Rayburn, of Bogalusa, and with John Alario, who served 36 years in the House and 12 in the Senate representing Westwego.
Alario first took office in 1972, three years before Thompson, and Thompson was anxiously watching in 2019 while his long-time friend, term-limited in the Senate, was mulling a return race for the House.
“Francis was trying to figure out what John would do,” remembered Robert Adley, who served in the Legislature for 29 years with both men.
Alario decided to retire. Thompson, who was also term-limited in the Senate, ran for his old House seat in northeast Louisiana and won.
That put him on a path to surpass Alario and Rayburn in January. Alario said he looked forward to celebrating the achievement with Thompson.
“If I can be the longest serving and accomplish a lot of things, I can leave that legacy for my kids, my grandkids and my great-grandkids,” Thompson said in an interview recently.
He plans to run for re-election in 2023 in his House district, which now favors Republicans. He won’t commit to running as a Democrat.
If Thompson wins – and that’s likely since he won his last three elections uncontested – he would reach the half century mark in the Legislature. (A number of state legislators around the country have served at least 50 years, including one in Wisconsin who served 64 years, reports the National Conference of State Legislatures.)
Thompson captured a special election to the House in 1974, after serving two terms on the Richland Parish School Board, and was sworn in on Jan. 13, 1975. Gerald Ford was in his first year as president, Edwin Edwards was serving his first term as governor, the game show Wheel of Fortune had just begun airing on TV and Barry Manilow’s “Mandy” was the biggest hit in the country.
Thompson, who taught at what is now called the University of Louisiana-Monroe and has a Ph.D. from the institution, served in the House until term limits from a mid-1990s law took effect in 2003. He then served 12 years in the Senate before returning to the House after his 2019 election there.
“Thompson is not one to debate the details of legislation,” reported a legislative guide written in 1984 that still describes him today. “Rather he uses his country charm to win fellow legislators to his position. Thompson uses his record of honesty and air of affability to effect compromises with seemingly unyielding opponents.”
On a recent day, Thompson stopped as he was walking into the State Capitol.
“Oh, you have such a beautiful hat!” he told a woman. She beamed, and he smiled.
“I like people,” he said later. The day before, he said, he was about to leave Delhi when a woman came to his house. Thompson would arrive late to Baton Rouge if he stayed, but that’s what he did.
“She had a problem,” Thompson said. “I didn’t say, ‘I can’t tend to that.’ I said, ‘Tell me your problem. I’ll see if I can work it out.’ Her house was burned. I’ve known her years. Afterward, she said the Stubblefield family would always be with me.”
Thompson calls himself a “conservative,” which he defines as someone who “looks to save money, gets things done, looks for better ways to do things. I’m tight with my money. I’m tight with the church’s money. I’m tight with the state’s money.”
Except when it comes to steering money back home. He is a free spender in that respect. As a result, the area east of Monroe is dotted with roads, bridges, hospitals, civic centers, museums and businesses that have benefitted from Thompson’s attention.
“If anyone knows how to get things done, it’s Francis,” said Jesse Washington, Delhi’s mayor.
Thompson is proudest about winning state aid over the years to fortify the Poverty Point National Monument, a series of Indian mounds and earthworks that date to as early as 1800 B.C. UNESCO designated it as a World Heritage Site in 2014, alongside such cultural landmarks as the Great Wall of China and Stonehenge.
Thompson also played the lead role in turning nearby farmland into a lake, giving local anglers a closer place to fish and bringing visitors who buy bait and gas.
“He’s done more for his parish than any one human being,” said Jimmy Strong, a friend from high school who worked with Thompson to create the lake.
But there have been bumps along the way during his record-setting career.
Thompson built a house on the lake and has faced questions about whether he benefitted from its creation. He has also faced questions about state jobs for his siblings and three children.
Thompson has always said they got the jobs on their merits.
He lost a 1996 race for Congress.
The defeat, the only one in his career, still stings.
“I think I would have done a really good job,” he said. “If I do something, I dedicate myself to it.”
Thompson is working this year to fulfill Mayor Washington’s request for $1 million to build a frontage road off Interstate 20 that would divert trucks from passing through downtown Delhi.
On a recent day, Thompson walked across Memorial Hall at the Capitol to the Senate to lobby Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, to include funding for the establishment of an Amtrak line that would serve Delhi and other towns in his area.
Thompson had the free time because House Democrats were caucusing. They have disinvited him from strategy sessions because of his two votes to override the governor and other instances where he was the only Democrat to support several Republican issues.
“We think he’s a fine guy,” said Rep. Sam Jenkins, of Shreveport, who chairs the Democratic House caucus. “But his voting record is not lining up with our Democratic principles as we would expect. It’s creating a lot of discomfort.”
Thompson said he is voting the desires of his Republican district.
On voting to override the congressional map this year, he said he supported U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, a first-term Republican, who lives only 20 miles away. The map Edwards favored would have created a less favorable district for her.
On a vote against removing state holidays honoring Robert E. Lee and the Confederacy, Thompson said, “I’ve got respect for Robert E. Lee.” He added, “No one was perfect back in those days.”
Thompson likes to tell the story of how he endorsed then-Gov. Buddy Roemer in 1991 when he ran for re-election rather than Edwin Edwards, his long-time friend.
The day after Edwards won, the incoming governor called Thompson and said he would take away Thompson’s committee chairmanship, his apartment at the state-owned Pentagon Barracks and his membership on another important legislative committee.
Thompson said when he joined a group the next month that went hunting with Edwards in Texas, he drove the incoming governor and opened and closed every cattle gate throughout the day.
As the trip ended, Edwards said he would restore Thompson’s perks.
“Run like the devil is after you and get back on the team,” Thompson said in a 2019 speech in explaining his behavior.
That philosophy explains why Thompson showed up for John Bel Edwards’ press conference last year.
A short time later, Edwards removed Thompson from the Southern Regional Education Board – he had served on it for four decades – and the governor added insult to injury by having Matthew Block, his executive counsel, deliver the news in a phone call.
“I said I’d rather have John Bel look me in the eye and tell me,” Thompson recalled. “I was pretty matter of fact, just because I thought we were good friends.”
The two have since hashed out their differences. In the interview, Edwards called what happened “yesterday’s news. I’m always about today and tomorrow.”
Thompson, for his part, noted that Edwards recently met with him in his office at the Capitol for the first time since last year. Thompson was seeking money for his district.
“I told him, ‘It sure is good being back on the fourth floor again,’” Thompson said.
He smiled as he said the governor laughed.
Library manager Judy Jumonville contributed research.