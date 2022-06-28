Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed three education bills in the past week, just the latest sign that a decade-long split between Edwards and advocates of major changes in public schools shows no signs of thawing.
Edwards, who has long been aligned with traditional public school groups, on Monday vetoed a bill that would allow charter school hopefuls with corporate partners to apply to Louisiana's top school board, not the local school board.
Corporate partners can provide land, space or major renovations for a charter school that can benefit employees of the firm, their children who use the school and others.
Backers said the move would offer taxpayers another chance for innovative schools in a state where education achievement has trailed most of the nation for generations.
Officials of the Louisiana School Boards Association, or LSBA, and other opponents said charter school proposals should first be presented to the local school board, not the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
"We would like local autonomy," said Janet Pope, executive director of the LSBA.
In his veto message, Edwards said the local board can decide whether the charter school is in the best interest of the community, how schools would cope with the loss of state school aid and whether the proposal is educationally sound.
"Furthermore, if a local school board does not approve a proposal the chartering group then has the opportunity to submit a charter school proposal to BESE," he noted.
The bill, by Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, won final Senate approval 28-4 and passed the House 72-18.
"The corporate partner charter schools are the ones that are really, really successful," Talbot said Tuesday, citing the Kenner Discovery school that teamed up with Ochsner Health System.
The legislation was backed by a wide range of groups often at odds with Edwards on efforts to revamp public schools, including the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and the Pelican Institute for Public Policy.
Opponents included the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Louisiana Association of Educators and the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.
On June 20 Edwards vetoed two other bills backed by advocates of major changes in schools, and opposed by teacher unions and others.
Those proposals -- House Bill 194 and Senate Bill 203 -- would allow students with exceptionalities and second- and third-graders reading below grade level to leave public schools and take the $5,400 in annual state aid with them to attend private school or to pursue other educational options.
Edwards said he has never backed the use of public dollars to attend private schools.
Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, sponsor of the bill to help students with reading problems, said Edwards is no fan of charter schools, state aid for some students to attend private schools or education savings accounts, which her bill would authorize.
"I would argue that our education outcomes are not where they should be," Hewitt said. "So why do we keep doing the same things?"
The governor has long been skeptical of efforts to overhaul public schools, including his time on the House Education Committee.
Edwards voted "no" on the two key pillars of former Gov. Bobby Jindal's push to repair public schools in 2012, including a statewide expansion of vouchers and tougher rules for teachers to earn job security, called tenure.
Teacher unions, which backed Edwards' bids for governor in 2015 and 2019, also opposed the measures.
The governor struck out in 2016, 2017 and 2018 pushing his bills that were backed by traditional public school groups.
Those casualties included plans to trim the role of student test scores in teacher evaluations, make it easier for teachers to earn tenure and another bill to limit student access to vouchers.
LABI President Stephen Waguespack called the latest veto "senseless" and one that will punish families pursuing new school options.
"This action seems especially tone deaf to the reality we face as a state, especially considering our reading scores are dropping, graduation requirements are being waived and the need for workers is higher than ever," said Waguespack, a former key Jindal aide.
Erin Bendily, vice president for policy and strategy for the Pelican Institute, said Edwards is making decisions "based on the same old status quo interests."
"The people of Louisiana have overwhelmingly signaled they want change," Bendily said.