Where does Clay Schexnayder go from here?

The speaker of the Louisiana House is facing that question after suffering a crushing defeat in a showdown vote Wednesday when he failed to rally enough legislators to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a bill that targeted transgender athletes.

Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, won the support of 67 of the 68 Republicans and a lone Democrat, but he needed two more votes to reach the two-thirds majority required to pass the bill over the governor’s objections.

Falling short caused the collapse of the Republican-led effort to overturn any of the other two dozen bills that lawmakers approved during the regular legislative session but that the Democratic governor vetoed.

Now, Schexnayder is under intense pressure going forward from Democrats on one side and conservative Republicans on the other. Schexnayder has oscillated between both sides during five regular and special legislative sessions during his 18 months in power.

Democrats want to continue the alliance he forged with them and moderate Republicans that got him elected speaker in January 2020.

But a band of more conservative Republicans, including GOP state chair Louis Gurvich, is demanding that he break with the Democrats – because they voted with Edwards and against Schexnayder on the failed override effort – and govern in a more partisan fashion.

“We’re waiting to see what types of decisions he makes in the near future,” said Rep. Blake Miguez, of Erath, who chairs the House Republican Caucus and is a leader of the more conservative faction.

The course that Schexnayder takes will have huge political implications for the next fight facing Louisiana’s political leaders: the upcoming redistricting effort when lawmakers will redraw legislative boundaries that will be in place for the next decade.

The ultimate design of the new districts – and whether the GOP attains a supermajority in both the House and the Senate, or Democrats eke out a few more competitive districts – could determine how much people pay in taxes, whether the state’s remaining gun laws are weakened, how elections are conducted, and dozens of other issues.

Democrats and most Republicans say the failed override makes it more likely that the Republican-controlled Legislature will have to design new state legislative, congressional and other voting districts acceptable to the governor.

“Clay is weakened. How could he not be? He proclaimed he was 100% sure he had the votes,” said political consultant Bernie Pinsonat, of Baton Rouge.

Schexnayder made that 100% statement on Monday, a day before the Legislature convened for the first time ever to try to overturn the governor’s vetoes.

Schexnayder also will have to decide in the coming days whether to punish three legislators who he believed were on his side when he predicted on Monday that he had the 70 votes needed to override the governor.

Those three representatives are: Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine; C. Travis Johnson, D-Vidalia; and Roy Daryl Adams, an independent from Jackson. All three voted to sustain the governor’s veto of a bill that would have barred transgender girls and women who were born male from competing in girl’s and women's sports.

Asked whether he would punish them, Schexnayder replied in an email, “I believe you will see some changes in the near future.”

Schexnayder, 52, is a third-termer who didn’t attend college and was an auto mechanic eventually owning his own shop.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, oversees a less fractious chamber. He corralled the 26 votes needed to override Edwards on the transgender bill on Tuesday, although it’s worth noting that the Senate has 27 Republicans, one more than is needed to do so, while the House is two Republicans short.

During his tenure, Cortez has worked with Democrats without raising the hackles of Republicans, and Tuesday’s partisan vote did not change those dynamics, said Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, of Lafayette, who chairs the Senate Democratic Caucus.

“I see no change in where we are,” said Boudreaux. “We were on different sides, but at no point was there disrespect for our side.”

To understand Schexnayder’s position now, a quick history lesson might be helpful.

For the first four decades after the public approved the 1974 state Constitution, governors ruled supreme in Baton Rouge. They exercised so much power that they could designate who legislators chose as their Senate president and House speaker.

But that changed to Edwards’ surprise after he was elected governor in 2015. He tried to impose a Democratic lawmaker as speaker, but Republicans, who held a majority of the seats, chose one of their own, then-Rep. Taylor Barras, of New Iberia.

Edwards didn’t try to back a Democrat for speaker after his re-election in 2019. Needing a bare majority of 53 votes, Schexnayder won the post over another Republican by capturing the support of all 35 Democrats, 23 Republicans and two independents, or 60 total.

The speaker has far more power than any of the other 104 House members because he decides who chairs each legislative committee, who sits on each committee and which bills are heard each day. After his election, Schexnayder used his power to reward Democrats by awarding them five committee chairmanships. Conservative Republicans grumbled, but they couldn’t do anything because their candidate for speaker had lost.

During a regular and a special session in 2020, Schexnayder oversaw a legislative compromise with Edwards that gave the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry its biggest priority, a bill aimed at reducing car insurance rates, but in a way that satisfied Republicans and Democrats.

In October 2020, Schexnayder sided with the House conservative wing and tried with them to overturn the governor’s pandemic mandates. That effort failed.

During the regular session that ended in June, Schexnayder sided with the all-Democratic Legislative Black Caucus by suspending Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, as chairman of the Education Committee after Garofalo made several racially-divisive moves. Schexnayder was able to tamp down the racial dispute and deliver House votes for a tax bill that Edwards supported.

But Schexnayder decided to take the lead in challenging Edwards and Democrats in recent days after Republican legislators reported a groundswell of opposition to Edwards’ veto of the transgender sports bill.

Lawmakers voted on just Senate Bill 156, a hot-button issue for conservatives, who argued that it was unfair for transgender girls and women to compete in girls and women's sports. Edwards and opponents of the bill said it would discriminate against transgender athletes and would cause Louisiana to lose major sporting events.

Just after Wednesday’s failed override vote in the House, Scott McKay, writing for the conservative blog, The Hayride, wrote, “This is on Clay Schexnayder. Plain and simple.”

That same day, Louis Gurvich slammed Rep. Joe Stagni, of Kenner, the one Republican who voted with the governor, and called on Schexnayder “to immediately replace all Democrat House Committee chairs with Republicans who are members of the Conservative Caucus. If this does not happen, then a broader conversation about how the House of Representatives is run will become necessary.”

Retaliating against the Democrats would be a mistake, said Rep. Sam Jenkins, of Shreveport, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus and said his caucus still supports the speaker.

“Any attempt to extract retaliations against any of the Democratic members would destroy the relationship between the Democratic caucus and the speaker,” Jenkins said, adding that that move would leave Schexnayder vulnerable to having the conservative Republican bloc oust him and install one of their own as speaker.

Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus, pointed out that Republicans number only 68 in questioning what Schexnayder would gain in trying to override the governor again by dumping Democrats as allies.

“I don’t think that will help them get to 70,” he said.

James added that he didn’t believe Schexnayder and his key lieutenants – Reps. Tanner Magee, R-Houma; Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge; and John Stefanski, R-Crowley – want to oversee a hyper-partisan House.

“They see things differently than the conservative caucus,” James said.

Magee declined to predict what Schexnayder will do next but said, “We’re not going to pay attention to what Louis Gurvich says. The outside voices don’t factor into our decisions.”

Schexnayder said Edwards triumphed Wednesday but only after exerting considerable effort.

“The governor spent a great deal of political capital on this vote. Let's see how that plays out over the next two years,” he wrote, answering questions only by email.

Following Wednesday’s vote, Rep. Francis Thompson is the one Democrat who may be on the hot seat within his party after breaking with the other 32 Democrats to vote to override Edwards.

In an interview, Thompson called the governor “a dear friend” and said he sided with his district, which is usually a good enough explanation for other lawmakers. Thompson, of Delhi, represents a district in northeast Louisiana that was previously represented by a Republican and that President Donald Trump carried overwhelmingly in 2020.

Of the three who might be crossways with Schexnayder, Chad Brown said he realizes the speaker might remove him as chairman of the Insurance Committee. But Brown said he never committed his vote to either Schexnayder or Edwards.

“My last conversation with him (Schexnayder) was that I would consider his request,” Brown said.

C. Travis Johnson did not respond to interview requests.

Roy Daryl Adams admitted he told Schexnayder that he would vote with him.

“I disappointed him,” Adams said. “I lied to him.”

Adams said he received information just before the vote that caused him to switch against the bill but declined to explain.

“I learned a valuable lesson on this veto override,” Adams added. “When you give your word, you got to stay with your word. Don’t give your word if you don’t mean it. I’ve hated my veto override vote every day since I’ve taken it.”

Adams said with some tweaks, he would vote for the anti-transgender bill when it comes up again during a future legislative session.

If Edwards were to veto it, Republicans with Adams would be perhaps only one vote away from overriding him.

“It’s not over by any means,” said House Majority Leader Miguez.