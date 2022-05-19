A House-passed bill that would bar third graders with reading problems from moving to the fourth grade breezed through the Senate Education Committee on Thursday without objection.

The measure, House Bill 269, next faces action in the full Senate and could be one of the surprise bills of the session.

The lateness of the gathering -- lawmakers adjourn on June 6 -- and possible pushback over possibly forcing thousands of children to repeat the third grade are among the key obstacles to final approval.

The bill won House approval earlier this month 84-12.

Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, sponsor of the proposal, won approval for an amendment that would ensure third graders have three chances to meet the state's reading standard.

That is a key part of the Mississippi law, which Nelson's plan is modeled after.

Backers contend the new rules would force students and parents to grapple with reading problems before they are saddled with chronic learning problems throughout their school careers.

"If you cannot read proficiently by that time you are four times more likely to drop out of high school," Nelson told the committee.

Before the meeting there was speculation that Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, had major concerns about the bill.

But Fields did not raise any objections and others heaped praise on the proposal.

"It is working in Mississippi and it will work here," said Sen. Robert Mills, R-Minden.

Sen. Ralph Abraham, R-Lake Charles and another committee member, said allowing third graders to take the literacy test three times before they have to repeat the grade will allow them to address deficiencies.

"The message we send to parents . . . will motivate, incentivize parents to read to their children," he said. "That is exactly what is happening in Mississippi."

Louisiana has about 50,000 third-graders.

Up to 4,500 could face problems winning promotion, based on how the law worked in Mississippi.

Nelson said he has not heard concerns about the possibility of crowded third-grade classes because lots of students could be forced to repeat the grade.

He said Louisiana educators would determine cut scores, which would allow officials to control how many students might be affected.

"I would say it might be a temporary surge but we can control that," Nelson said.

The new rules would take effect for the 2023-24 school year.

Louisiana has longstanding reading problems, and less than half of students between kindergarten and third grade are reading on grade level.

The problem has sparked a wide range of efforts to address the trouble, including a push by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley to set up the state's first K-2 accountability system.

Mississippi launched its law to retain third graders in 2013 and modeled it after a similar one in Florida.

Under the bill, children who are forced to repeat third grade would undergo intensive training, including 90 minutes per day of scientifically research reading instruction, phonics, fluency and comprehension.

Other options would include tutoring, extended school days and summer reading camp.

Students unable to pass the test would also be tested for dyslexia.

Exceptions are spelled out for students with a disability and for those who pass a standardized assessment approved by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Nelson said he got involved in the issue in part because he and his wife have two elementary age children.

"We recognized the importance of literacy and how difficult it is to teach it," he said.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.