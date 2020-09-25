Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez spent several minutes during Friday’s Revenue Estimating Conference meeting talking about the need for legislators and Gov. John Bel Edwards to work together to solve the state’s problems.
Cortez, R-Lafayette, noted that he and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, met with Edwards last week.
“We have to get around the table,” Cortez told the three other REC members, including Jay Dardenne, Edwards’ top budget official. “We all have to at some point check the ego at the door.”
That’s fine, rejoined Dardenne and noted that he, too, had attended last week’s meeting.
“There was no mention at all that there would be a special session,” he chided Cortez. “We had no idea it was coming.”
Cortez did not respond to Dardenne’s comment.
Republicans members of the state Senate and Louisiana House surprised many by calling for a special session Monday.