Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez said Monday legislative leaders are trying to figure out how to comply with a court order to craft new congressional boundaries that can also pass the GOP-controlled Legislature.
U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick has given lawmakers until June 20 to approve a new map with a second majority Black congressional district, not the lone majority Black district of six statewide endorsed by lawmakers in February.
"I disagree with her opinion, but she is the judge, I am not," Cortez said. "I believe that our original map should be upheld."
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has praised Dick's ruling, has called a special session that begins at noon Wednesday and has to end by 6 p.m. on Monday, which is Dick's deadline for the new boundaries.
"It is incumbent on us to uphold the constitution and the laws of the United States and the state," said Cortez, a Lafayette Republican. "And part of that is to respect the courts as a co-equal branch of government."
However, two-thirds of the House and Senate voted to override Edwards' veto of the current map, which features one majority Black district held by U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans.
Any new version would have to win the support of at least 20 senators and 53 House members.
Some lawmakers may favor sticking with the current map, even if means defying Dick, and seeing how the issue plays out when a hearing on the merits is held before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, possibly on the week of July 4th.
Others, including Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, argue that the Legislature has a clear duty to approve a new map with a second majority Black district.
The appeals court issued a stay of Dick's order on Thursday night, which prompted Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, to ask Edwards to rescind his call for a special session.
But the court lifted that stay on Sunday, putting lawmakers back on track to return to Baton Rouge nine days after they finished their nearly three-month regular session.
"Most of our members are awestruck that it (the stay) got overturned in the 5th and they actually have to be here," Cortez said.
Top lawmakers have said for days that coming up with a new map in six days is a problem.
"If you don't suspend the rules in the House and Senate you cannot pass it in less than 9 or 10 days," Cortez said. Suspending the rules requires a two-thirds vote, 70 in the House and 26 in the Senate.
Public hearings of proposed maps – several plans are expected in both chambers – will need to be held this weekend.
"Many of these local officials, mayors and police jury presidents, just citizens, they may not be willing or have the time to come on a Saturday or Sunday," Cortez said.
If the governor vetoes any new map that would spark still more questions.
Dick ruled on June 6 that the Legislature failed to follow Section 2 of the U.S. Voting Rights Act when it approved a map that lacked a second majority-minority congressional district.
Edwards and others contend that, since Black residents make up 31.2% of Louisiana's population, a second majority-minority district is justified by simple math.
Supporters of the boundaries approved by the Legislature say they followed the federal law and that maps advanced by Democrats would not guarantee the election of a Black congressional candidate.