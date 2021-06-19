Louisiana's iconic bald cypress trees will be protected on state-owned property, after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law banning the trees' harvesting on more than 1 million acres (404,685 hectares) of state land.
Rep. Neil Riser said during committee hearings that he sponsored House Bill 239 — which won unanimous passage in the House and Senate — to give nature time to reestablish dense stands of cypress that once covered vast tracts of land.
Riser recalled hiking with his father and brother as teenager back in the 1970s when they came upon a stand of cypress "for as far as the eye could see." On the other side of the levee was an empty field, where the cypress had been clear cut.
"I remember my dad telling me, 'Take a look at this forest; one day it will all be gone,' and it was," Riser said. "I've got a 1-year-old grandson who I want to be able to see it again."
Fellow lawmakers recalled similar memories with their fathers.
"I hope this new law will help people have a true appreciation of these trees' majesty," said Riser, a Columbia Republican. He named the new law the "Hartwell Old Growth Act" after his father. But, really, Riser said Hartwell is his first name, the name of a grandson and had been in his family since 1600s.
The new law doesn't apply to cypress trees growing on privately-owned land and has exemptions for levee and other protections..
Cypress trees grow throughout Louisiana's swamps and can have lifespans of more than 1,000 years. The bald cypress was named the official Louisiana state tree in 1963.
Riser said the forests will return on state-owned lands with protection, though it will take almost a century for the slow-growth trees to mature.
"They will come back with Mother Nature as the manager and forester," he said.