PICTURES OF THE WEEK
Published online June 5, 2012 Published The Advocate June 11, 2009 Photo shot on June 9, 2009 Salute to Stars and Stripes American flags wave in the breeze at the USS Kidd Veterans Memorial & Museum on the Mississippi River. Flag Day is observed each June 14 to commemorate the day the Stars and Stripes were officially adopted as the U.S. flag in 1777. (Advocate file photo by BILL FEIG)

 BILL FEIG

Louisiana should require athletic events held in a taxpayer-financed venue to start with the playing of the national anthem, lawmakers have agreed.

A 34-1 vote of the Senate on Tuesday sent the measure to the governor's desk for consideration. The House earlier had voted 74-11 for the proposal.

Senate Republican leader Sharon Hewitt, of Slidell, said she offered the bill to honor Louisiana's veterans. Opponents have questioned the logistics of the requirement, which would take effect Aug. 1, and suggested the proposal was unnecessary.

The bill is largely symbolic, however, because it carries no penalties if a game is held without the anthem.

This bill is filed as Senate Bill 124.

