Regardless of party affiliation, residents of Louisiana, which continue to have the highest incarceration rate in the nation, support sentencing review and reform, according to a SurveyUSA poll on behalf of the American Conservative Union Foundation, RESET Louisiana, the Promise of Justice Initiative, and the Second Look Alliance – groups that advocate further changes in the state’s criminal justice system.
The survey found that 72% of Louisiana voters support the re-examination of past criminal sentences, with 35% of them strongly supporting the re-examining of sentences in order to provide second chances to people who have served long sentences and who no longer pose a safety threat to their community. Support is strong across all demographic groups and in all areas of the state and is no lower than 60% in any subgroup.
“We commissioned this research because we wanted to know how the public feels about the rehabilitation of individuals serving time for crimes involving violence. What we found is that 55% of Louisianans believe that once someone has served at least 20 years, reached age 50, and completed a rehabilitation program, they should be eligible to be considered for parole” said Preston Robinson, Executive Director of the Second Look Alliance.