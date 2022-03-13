From Lake Charles to Houma to New Orleans, storm-battered communities across south Louisiana are fed up with insurers – and so too are their legislators.
Lawmakers filed nearly three dozen bills ahead of Monday’s regular session to rein in how insurance companies do business in Louisiana. The proposals are wide-ranging.
Some focus on transparency, requiring insurers to send fact sheets and disclosures to policyholders after catastrophes. Others tackle the endless churn of adjusters assigned to evaluate damage, putting limits on how many can work a single claim.
But to deter insurers from giving policyholders the run-around, several lawmakers want to see Louisiana’s bad faith statutes strengthened.
That has the insurance industry worried.
“There are more bills that are of grave concern to the insurance industry in this session than in any session in the 34 years that I’ve been at the Legislature,” said Jeff Albright, an influential lobbyist and CEO of the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana.
The author of one of those bills, Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, said insurers “should be scared” of the reforms that might emerge out of the three-month regular session.
Two years in a row of catastrophic hurricane seasons caused at least $22 billion in damage to insured property in Louisiana. More than 750,000 insurance claims have been filed.
However, countless policyholders, including Magee, remain stuck in a sort of “insurance purgatory,” unable to rebuild in the face of endless delay tactics from insurers. Some policyholders turn to litigation to get what they’re owed, but most settle for less.
“They want to string you along and frustrate you, so you’ll take any crappy settlement they offer you,” said Magee, the second most powerful lawmaker in the Louisiana House and a Houma Republican whose district – and personal home – was pummeled by Hurricane Ida.
Part of the problem, Magee said, is that state law is ambiguous on how long an insurer has to cut an initial check.
Under existing statutes, insurers face the steepest penalties if they fail to pay a claim within 60 days of “receipt of satisfactory proof of loss."
In most circumstances, that clock starts ticking when a desk adjuster receives the report on damages from the field adjuster. But that hand-off can sometimes take months.
House Bill 268, filed by Magee, would require insurers to make a payment to policyholders within 60 days of the initial inspection.
“I want to make it clear: this is when your bad faith clock starts ticking,” Magee said.
But Albright, the insurance industry lobbyist, said in the event of a catastrophe, insurers wouldn’t have the resources to meet that deadline.
“There’s just no way insurance companies can process half a million claims in 60 days,” he said.
Magee said the idea that insurers can’t at least make an initial payment within 60 days of inspection is “bullshit.” He said his proposal brings the language of the law in line with its original intent.
“Go look at these companies’ bottom line,” Magee said, adding that while insurance executives enjoy their mansions and BMWs, their customers are left struggling without a roof or a wall. “We’re paying for their services and all we’re getting is one headache after another.”
Another proposal, House Bill 558, from state Rep. Matthew Willard, a New Orleans Democrat, would require insurers to determine within 90 days of receiving a claim whether it had received "satisfactory proof of loss."
Other lawmakers want to ratchet up the penalties against insurers found to be acting in bad faith.
Under existing law, insurers have an obligation to settle claims within 30 days of receiving proof of loss. Failure to meet that timeline is typically considered acting in bad faith, and it comes with a penalty: insurers have to pay up to 50% extra to policyholders on top of the claim owed.
But state Sen. Jeremy Stine, a Lake Charles Republican, whose district continues to struggle 19 months after Hurricane Laura, said it’s clear that penalty hasn’t been enough to deter bad actors.
His proposal, Senate Bill 208, would increase the penalty against insurers to 100% of the claim owed after 60 days of non-payment, and 150% after 120 days.
Albright said the measure will only encourage additional litigation.
“That’s an awfully big penalty,” he said. “Isn’t 50% enough?”
“I get people are angry and frustrated and they want to put the hammer down on insurance companies,” Albright said. But if lawmakers decide to “brutalize” insurers with additional penalties, he said it will discourage carriers from doing business in Louisiana.
Stine said he believes he’s taking a “measured, reasonable approach” with his proposal. “If you’re not practicing in bad faith, then what do you have to worry about?” he said.
The insurance industry says it plans to be part of the solution in the upcoming session.
“We are going to support some reforms, because we think insurance companies need to do a better job, a more efficient job settling claims after catastrophes,” Albright said.
One of those measures, Senate Bill 209, authored by Stine, would boost the maximum fine Louisiana’s insurance commissioner can levy against those engaging in unfair business practices from $250,000 to $500,000.
Another set of proposals backed by the industry would require insurers to detail in a written catastrophe plan their methodology for determining the number of field adjusters, desk adjusters and other personnel needed to respond policyholders in a timely manner.
But Albright warned that going too far with other reforms could destabilize an already fragile market.
In the last two years, four, regional insurers have gone belly up, and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Wednesday a fifth insurer is nearing insolvency.
Five other carriers have pulled out of Louisiana altogether and half-a-dozen more have stopped writing new policies, Albright said.
Insurers are already hesitant to do business in Louisiana, Albright said. The state accounts for about 2% of the nationwide property insurance market. And it weathers more hurricanes per capita than any other state in the country.
“What insurers tell me all the time is that in Louisiana, there’s small opportunity and tremendous risk,” Albright said.
Boosting bad faith penalties could scare even more insurers away and push property insurance prices through the roof, he said.
But advocates, and some lawmakers, see it as the only way to get insurers to straighten up.
“Frankly, insurance companies aren’t going to change their behavior until it starts to affect their bottom line,” said Eric Holl, executive director of Real Reform Louisiana, a group supported by anonymous donors which pushes for stronger consumer protections.
Magee said in the past, most lawmakers worried that reforms might raise insurance rates. But what’s the point of paying for insurance at any price if you can’t get what you’re owed, he said.
“The insurance industry created this problem,” Magee said. “We’ve had enough storms now where they’ve done these shenanigans that they’ve united a base of people who are upset and tired of this stuff.”