The Louisiana Senate tackles pending legislation during floor action Thursday Oct. 22, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The second special session of 2020 was called by the Republican legislative majority to start on Sept. 28 because some issues just needed to be dealt with immediately and couldn’t wait. The session was supposed to end on Tuesday, but lawmakers shut it down Friday afternoon.

The “call” listed 70 items but 16 of those emergencies had no instruments filed to address, according to the Louisiana News Bureau, a service that tracks legislation for lobbyists and journalists.

Legislation on 42 call items completed the process.

In all, the Legislature passed 34 bills that began in the House and 37 Senate measures. A total of 74 House resolutions completed the process as did 67 that began in the Senate. Resolutions can suspend existing laws or urge agencies to do something. Bills actually change the laws as they read in law books.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, acknowledged that while a lot of time was used up in the fight over the governor’s powers, the main emergency issues did receive attention: stabilizing the fast emptying trust fund that pay unemployment benefits and helping storm-ravaged southwest Louisiana.

Rules were changed that allowed public schools, mostly empty of students because of Hurricane Laura, to receive their usual appropriation, which is determined by an automatic formula based on enrollment. Plus $42 million was found and rules were adjusted to immediately start rebuilding damaged buildings on higher education campuses rather than wait for government and insurance to get the gears going, which could take a few more months.

Legislators also were able to postpone for a year the triggers that would have required businesses to pay more taxes and the unemployed to receive smaller weekly checks in order to refill the trust fund from benefits are paid. The delay is until October 2021 but Cortez said that should give lawmakers enough time in the regular session, which begins in April, to find a more permanent solution.

House Bill 26 would suspend collection of sales taxes statewide on Nov. 20 through Nov. 21 “to provide relief for recovery” from Hurricane Laura. It’ll cost taxpayers about $4.5 million in lost revenues.

House Bill 29 will exempt certain oil and gas wells from paying severance taxes on the product produced for up to two years, depending on the type well. That’ll cost the rest of us about $38 million over the next five years.

Bills Completed the Legislative Process (Current Status)

HB 1, James

Provides relative to parole eligibility for certain juvenile offenders (Item #58)

Current Status: 9/28/2020 Assigned Act Number

HB 2, James

Provides relative to the availability of certain criminal justice system data to certain nonprofit entities (Item #63)

Current Status: 9/28/2020 Assigned Act Number

HB 4, Wright

Provides relative to emergency declarations (Items #1, 2, and 28)

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 10, McFarland

Authorizes the transfer of certain state property in Jackson Parish (Item #54)

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 12, Marino

Provides relative to meetings of the Board of Pardons and the committee on parole (Items #25, 28, and 40)

Current Status: 9/28/2020 Assigned Act Number

HB 14, Stefanski

Provides relative to the criteria and amenity requirements for qualified truck stops during a declared emergency (Item #32)

Current Status: 9/28/2020 Assigned Act Number

HB 20, Edmonds

Provides relative to income tax deduction for certain educational expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic (Item #26)

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 22, Stagni

Provides relative to the civil service status of employees of the Kenner Housing Authority (Item #24)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 24, Zeringue

Provides relative to the capital outlay budget (Item #15)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 26, Schexnayder

Establishes a sales tax holiday to provide relief for recovery as a result of Hurricane Laura and the COVID-19 pandemic (Item #26)

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 29, DeVillier

Suspends severance taxes on production from certain oil wells (Items #26 and 61)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 37, Beaullieu

Authorizes an income tax credit for certain businesses whose operations were interrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (Items #26 and 65)

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 39, Zeringue

Makes supplemental appropriations for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 (Item #11)

Current Status: 10/19/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 40, Garofalo

Provides relative to qualifications for Taylor Opportunity Program for Students scholarships (Item #43)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 43, Bacala

Provides for rights of nursing home residents relative to visitation (Item #59)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 48, Duplessis

Requires that student identification cards issued by certain postsecondary education institutions meet certain requirements (Item #42)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 51, Miguez

Provides for prohibition of using private funds for any part of our election system (Item #5)

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 52, Edmonds

Requires regular reporting of the number of school-age children known to have an infectious disease during a public health emergency relating to the disease (Item #28)

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 54, James

Provides relative to the acceptance of digital identification (Item #28)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 59, Beaullieu

Authorizes the payment of additional compensation to certain election officials for elections held within a certain period following a gubernatorially declared emergency (Item #5)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 66, Beaullieu

Provides relative to the state's unemployment insurance program and data sharing (Item #64)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 69, McFarland

Creates the "Louisiana Agricultural Workforce Development Program" (Item #67)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 72, Stefanski

Provides dedicated funding and requirements within the La. Main Street Recovery Program for certain establishments (Items #16, 17, 18, 19, and 20)

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 74, Deshotel

Creates the state office of broadband (Item #39)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 75, McFarland

Provides relative to the disposition of timber severance taxes (Item #34)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 77, Davis

Provides relative to remote participation in meetings (Item #53)

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 80, Owen, C.

Provides relative to the use of student assessment results for the 2020-2021 school year with respect to school and district accountability, teacher evaluation, and student promotion (#42)

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 83, Romero

Provides relative to student discipline (Item #42)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 84, Edmonds

Provides relative to the expenditure of federal funds received as a result of a disaster or emergency (Item #27)

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 89, James

Modifies the definition of "federal income tax liability" to include certain federal net disaster losses (Item #26)

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 94, Zeringue

Provides relative to fees charged to businesses by state agencies during a state of emergency (Items #2, 32, and 35)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 95, Butler

Requires the La. Department of Health to allow visitation of residents at intermediate care facilities by residents' family members during a public health emergency (Item #28)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 96, Freeman

Provides relative to sharing of student information for the purpose of administering the pandemic electronic benefits transfer (P-EBT) program (Item #28)

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HB 100, Newell

Provides relative to the Juvenile Justice Reform Act Implementation Commission's powers and duties (Item #28)

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

HCR 2, Johnson, M.

Urges and requests the Louisiana Attorney General to investigate certain companies doing business in the state to determine if the companies have engaged in prohibited activities

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 3, Bourriaque

Memorializes congress and the Louisiana congressional delegation to take such actions as are necessary to require the Federal Emergency Management Agency to grant Louisiana full federal funding for disaster expenses associated with Hurricane Laura or to grant Louisiana the ability to utilize alternative sources of federal funds as any needed match if full funding is not provided

Current Status: 10/15/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 4, Bourriaque

Requests the division of administration, office of community development, to include certain activities as eligible expenses in the development of its Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery Program Action Plans

Current Status: 10/15/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 7, Coussan

Memorializes Congress to require the Federal Emergency Management Agency to more efficiently coordinate the removal of dislocated oilfield equipment after natural disasters in Louisiana

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 17, Romero

Requests the State Bd. of Elementary and Secondary Education to discuss possible adjustments to the Minimum Foundation Program formula in order to ensure adequate funding for school systems affected by Hurricane Laura

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 19, Johnson, M.

Provides relative to rural internet service (Item #67)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 21, Wheat

Requests the La. Dept. of Health to submit documentation to the federal Medicaid agency to provide financial relief for providers of services for people with developmental disabilities (Item #28)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 22, Johnson, T.

Urges and requests the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, office of tourism, to study the feasibility of creating a bike and walking trail along the Mississippi River in Northeast Louisiana

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 23, Schexnayder

Memorializes the United States Senate to confirm the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court

Current Status: 10/19/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 24, Romero

Memorializes Congress and the Louisiana congressional delegation to take such actions as necessary to fully fund the Livestock Indemnity Program in response to the negative impact created by losses to the Louisiana livestock industry as a result of Hurricane Laura

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 26, Freiberg

Requests that the Bd. of Elementary and Secondary Education, in collaboration with the Dept. of Education, issue guidance and policies relative to micro schools

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 27, Owen, C.

Commends Vernon Parish District Attorney Asa Skinner on his retirement

Current Status: 10/13/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 29, Butler

Amends administrative rules regarding leave of absence days for clients of intermediate care facilities (Items #28 and 29)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 30, Landry

Memorializes congress and the Louisiana congressional delegation to take such actions as are necessary to pass a stimulus plan that includes funds for unemployment, housing, and local government

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 31, Lyons

To urge and request agencies procuring supplies, services, and major repairs on an emergency basis to provide for greater transparency and competition in such procurements where practicable

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 34, Harris

Requests the governor to add Rapides Parish to the areas covered by the request for a federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Delta

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 35, Owen, C.

Commends the Louisiana National Guard on its service in 2020

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 36, Lyons

Creates a task force to study and make recommendations for replenishing the unemployment trust fund and increasing the unemployment compensation weekly benefit amount (Item #8)

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 37, Thompson

Expresses condolences on the death of Dr. Keith Patrick Melancon

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 38, Coussan

Memorializes Congress and the Louisiana Delegation to defeat the "Oceans-Based Climate Solutions Act of 2020"

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 39, Hughes

Expresses the condolences of the legislature on the death of Nathaniel Hawthorne "Nat" LaCour, Jr.

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 40, Beaullieu

Expresses condolences on the death of Julien Marius Stokes

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HCR 41, McFarland

Commends Patrick Goldsmith on his retirement

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 1, Echols

Requests a study of the costs and benefits of setting Medicaid reimbursement rates for primary care services equivalent to Medicare rates for those services

Current Status: 10/14/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 2, Duplessis

Requests the clerks of court to develop and utilize innovative strategies to recruit commissioners for polling places

Current Status: 10/14/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 3, Stagni

Designates October 2020 as National Chiropractic Health Month in Louisiana

Current Status: 10/5/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 4, LaCombe

Commends Addis town councilman Wilson "Hook" Cazes for his service and dedication to the town of Addis

Current Status: 10/2/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 5, Schexnayder

Expresses condolences on the death of Joe A. Locke and posthumously commends his service

Current Status: 10/2/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 6, Fontenot

Commends Nathan Richard for his fundraising efforts

Current Status: 10/2/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 8, Thompson

Commends John Benjamin "JB" Humphrey on his one hundredth birthday

Current Status: 10/7/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 9, Firment

Expresses condolences on the death of Jerome Fred Scott, longtime mayor of the town of Pollock, Louisiana

Current Status: 10/7/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 10, Schexnayder

Expresses condolences on the death of John "Johnny" Amedee Frederic, Jr.

Current Status: 10/12/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 11, Newell

Commends Amozion Baptist Church in New Orleans on its one hundred fiftieth anniversary

Current Status: 10/12/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 12, Brass

Commends the JNC Foundation for its breast cancer awareness efforts, community service, and support for women of color

Current Status: 10/12/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 13, LaCombe

Expresses condolences on the death of John "Wayne" Torres, Sr.

Current Status: 10/15/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 14, Echols

Requests a study and report on nonemergency medical transportation in the Medicaid managed care program

Current Status: 10/19/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 15, Pierre

Requests the state Department of Education and Louisiana Department of Health to identify resources necessary to install water bottle filling stations in schools

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 16, Coussan

Expresses condolences on the death of James Michell "Jimmy" Bernhard

Current Status: 10/13/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 17, Echols

Requests the commissioner of alcohol and tobacco control and the La. Dept. of Health to grant no-cost extensions of bar and restaurant permits

Current Status: 10/19/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 19, Schexnayder

Commends Richard "Ricky" Thomas for his business, civic, and philanthropic service to the state of Louisiana and its citizens

Current Status: 10/14/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 20, Pierre

Commends JayVon Muhammed for her dedication to the health of her community

Current Status: 10/19/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 21, Jenkins

Commends Destiny Jamison on being named 2021 Middle School Counselor of the Year by the Louisiana School Counselor Association

Current Status: 10/15/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 22, Hughes

Expresses condolences on the death of Keith Gregory Barney

Current Status: 10/19/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 23, Newell

Expresses condolences on the death of George V. Rainey

Current Status: 10/19/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 24, Jefferson

Expresses condolences on the passing of Annie Ruth Johnson

Current Status: 10/19/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 25, Wheat

Expresses condolences on the death of Marlon Kearney Foster, former chief of detectives for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 26, Carter, G.

Expresses condolences on the death of George V. Rainey

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 27, Owen, C.

Posthumously commends U.S. Army Private Charley F. Owen and other Louisianians who died in service to their country during World War I

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 28, James

Requests the House Committee on Judiciary to study how to mitigate the long term consequences of eviction records and rent debt on renters and this economy

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 29, Horton

Commends Joshua Hodges on his professional achievements and service to his country

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 30, Davis

Designates the week of October 11-17, 2020, as Sterile Processing Week in Louisiana

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 31, Horton

Commends Joshua Hodges on his professional achievements and service to his country

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 32, Hodges

Urges and requests the Department of Transportation and Development to study issues relating to traffic management along Louisiana Highway 16 in certain areas of Denham Springs, Louisiana

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 33, Stefanski

Requests the Judicial Council to study the feasibility of dividing the 15th Judicial District into two separate judicial districts

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 35, Hodges

Commends President Trump on his efforts in education reform

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 36, Davis

Commends Karen Burks on being named a 2020 Champion of Service by Volunteer Louisiana

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 37, James

Requests the Department of Public Safety and Corrections to reconvene the COVID-19 Furlough Review Panel

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 38, Pressly

Commends First Baptist Church School in Shreveport on its fiftieth anniversary

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 39, Harris

Commends McManus Timber Co. on being named 2020 Timber Harvesting Logging Business of the Year by Timber Harvesting Magazine

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 41, Jefferson

Expresses condolences on the death of Frederick "Fred" Rudolph Dean

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 42, Carrier

Commends Allen Parish district attorney, H. Todd Nesom, on his retirement

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 43, Selders

Expresses condolences on the death of Kwame I. Asante

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 44, Carter, G.

Urges and requests the secretary of state to work with the Department of Revenue, the Department of Economic Development, and the office of state procurement to create a central electronic repository of information, resources, training, and opportunities that small, rural, minority, female, and veteran entrepreneurs can access when registering their businesses with the state

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 45, Carter, G.

Urges and requests the Department of Economic Development to pioneer information campaigns aimed at small and emerging businesses

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 46, Carter, G.

Urges and requests the Louisiana Bankers Association to provide small business information compiled by the Department of Economic Development to citizens who open commercial accounts or seek commercial loans

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 47, Carter, G.

Extends the termination date of the Committee on Minority, Female, and Veteran Enterprises

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 48, Carter, G.

Urges and requests the governor to modify small purchase procedures through an executive order

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 49, Carter, G.

Expresses support of the House of Representatives for making future stimulus programs for pandemic and disaster relief easier for minority, female, veteran, small, and rural business owners to access

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 50, Echols

Commends Sleepy Hollow Furniture and Mattress on its fortieth anniversary

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 51, Hilferty

Requests the state Department of Education to study the education and training requirements, compensation, and employment turnover rates of early childhood care and education teachers

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 52, Nelson

Expresses condolences on the death of Geoffrey Hingle

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 53, Owen, C.

Expresses condolences on the death of Samuel Suel

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 54, Owen, C.

Expresses condolences on the death of James LaVerne Jeter

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

HR 55, Willard

Commends the Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association on attaining historic designation on the National Register of Historic Places for the neighborhood of Pontchartrain Park in Orleans Parish

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Sent to Secretary of State upon signature of Speaker of the House

SB 1, Ward

Extends the carryforward period for the inventory tax credit for certain businesses

Current Status: 10/19/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 5, Hewitt

Authorizes Plaquemines Port, Harbor and Terminal District to apply for designation as a foreign trade zone

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 7, Hewitt

Provides relative to the Louisiana International Deep Water Gulf Transfer Terminal Authority

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 12, Mills, R

Provides access for patients of hospitals and residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other adult residential care homes to members of the clergy who volunteer to minister and provide religious sacraments and services, counseling, and mental health support during COVID-19 and other public health emergencies

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 13, Peacock

Provides for the Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact (REPLICA)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 14, Johns

Expands the Louisiana New Markets Jobs Act tax credit to certain recovery zones

Current Status: 9/28/2020 Assigned Act Number

SB 15, Milligan

Requires first-day health insurance coverage for employees of public elementary and secondary school systems under certain circumstances

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 17, Hewitt

Provides relative to the Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Surveying Board

Current Status: 9/28/2020 Assigned Act Number

SB 18, Cathey

Provides an exemption to certain permit fees collected by the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 20, Hewitt

Provides relative to voting and the holding of elections impaired as the result of a declared emergency or disaster

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 21, Hewitt

Provides for revisions to the fee structure and oversight of the in-service training and educational programs for state employees by the Department of State Civil Service

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 22, Hewitt

Provides for preparation and counting of absentee and early voting ballots

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 23, McMath

Requires school boards to accept certification of illness from a nurse practitioner or physician assistant when employees use leave due to personal illness

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 26, Peterson

Removes employees of the Regional Transit Authority from the state system and state civil service

Current Status: 10/15/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 27, Peacock

Provides relative to the practice of medicine

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 30, Milligan

Provides regarding purchase of telecommunications and video equipment by certain educational entities

Current Status: 10/19/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 31, Fields

Prohibits use of statewide student assessments conducted during the 2020-2021 school year for the purposes of evaluating teacher performance, making student placement decisions, or calculating school and district performance scores and letter grades

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 32, Fields

Grants certain operational autonomies to certain public postsecondary education institutions (gov sig) (Item #42)

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 33, Foil

Provides for revisions for Business Corporation Act relative to virtual shareholder meetings and mergers

Current Status: 9/28/2020 Assigned Act Number

SB 34, Peacock

Provides for the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact (ASLP-IC)

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 39, Hewitt

Provides for remote operations of the legislature during a gubernatorially declared state of emergency

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 41, Johns

Provides relative to provisional licenses issued by the state fire marshal

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 44, Fields

Constitutional amendment to allow the governor to appoint a graduate of a public postsecondary education institution who resides out-of-state to the management board of the institution

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting Act number from Secretary of State

SB 45, Fields

Provides that certain at-large members of postsecondary management boards may be appointed by the governor from graduates who reside out-of-state

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 49, Hewitt

Provides for the issuance of bonds by the Louisiana International Deep Water Gulf Transfer Terminal Authority

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 50, Allain

Provides relative to the capital outlay process

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 52, Reese

Provides for credits for certain ad valorem taxes paid for the 2020 tax year

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 53, McMath

Provides for the rehiring of nonlicensed persons by certain health care providers required to temporarily close during a public health emergency

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 55, Cortez

Provides for the unemployment insurance procedure to be applied by the administrator for calendar year 2021

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 56, Talbot

Provides relative to health maintenance organizations

Current Status: 10/20/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 62, Smith

Provides for the refundable portion of the inventory tax credit for certain manufacturers impacted by the 2020 emergencies and disasters

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 67, Reese

Authorizes the Department of Economic Development to provide an extension for certain job creation requirements for enterprise zone incentives and quality jobs incentive rebates due to the impacts of COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 69, Johns

Provides relative to emergency service plans of certain providers

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 71, Peacock

Provides for participation in certain meetings by teleconferencing or other electronic means for legislative bodies

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 72, Talbot

Authorizes an income tax credit for certain businesses whose operations were interrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 74, Cloud

Provides relative to election offenses affecting registration and election fraud or forgery

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SB 77, Smith

Provides relative to fantasy sports

Current Status: 10/22/2020 Enrolled, awaiting governor's action

SCR 1, Foil

Expresses condolences upon the death of Frank Leonard.

Current Status: 10/1/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SCR 2, Fields

Requests LCTCS and SOWELA administrators to work together to study the impacts of Hurricane Laura on the institution and its student body in order to inform any legislative requests for the 2021 Regular Session.

Current Status: 10/19/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SCR 3, Cathey

Requests the Board of Regents to study allowing TOPS and GO Grant awards to be used for summer semester immediately following high school graduation.

Current Status: 10/19/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SCR 5, Reese

Suspends certain provisions of law relative to unemployment tax increases and benefit reductions

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SCR 6, Abraham

Requests BESE to hold a special meeting and adopt adjustments to the MFP formula to ensure that school districts impacted by Hurricane Laura do not lose MFP funding during the 2020-2021 fiscal year due to decreases in student enrollment.

Current Status: 10/15/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SCR 7, Peacock

Expresses sincere condolences upon the death of Sister Joan Martinette Rivers, OLS.

Current Status: 10/7/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SCR 9, Cortez

Suspends the provision of law providing for an unemployment insurance solvency tax

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SCR 10, Foil

Requests that the Louisiana State Law Institute study certain matters pertaining to the Louisiana Trust Code.

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SCR 11, Allain

Expresses sincere condolences upon the death of Governor Murphy James "Mike" Foster Jr.

Current Status: 10/7/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SCR 13, Hewitt

Commends Eugene Lussan on the celebration of his 100th birthday.

Current Status: 10/14/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SCR 14, Carter

Requests that teachers, members of law enforcement, and firefighters be given preference for COVID-19 testing.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 1, Tarver

Resolves that a committee be appointed to notify the House of Representatives that the Senate has convened and organized and is prepared to transact business.

Current Status: 10/2/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 2, Tarver

Resolves that a committee be appointed to act with a similar House committee to notify the governor that the legislature has convened and organized and is prepared to receive his communications.

Current Status: 10/2/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 3, Fields

Expresses sincere and heartfelt condolences of the Senate of the Legislature of Louisiana upon the death of James Michell "Jimmy" Bernhard.

Current Status: 10/2/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 4, Boudreaux

Commends Dr. Kim Hunter Reed on being chosen as the recipient of the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association's (SHEEO) 2020 Exceptional Leader Award.

Current Status: 10/2/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 5, Bernard

Expresses condolences on the death of Philip and Pauline Ackel.

Current Status: 10/2/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 6, Boudreaux

Expresses condolences on the death of Kenny and Missy Hix.

Current Status: 10/2/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 7, Foil

Expresses condolences upon the death of Roby Bearden Jr.

Current Status: 10/7/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 8, Foil

Expresses condolences upon the death of Joseph "Joe" L. Anjier.

Current Status: 10/7/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 9, Reese

Commends Kenneth R. "Kenny" Cryer upon his retirement.

Current Status: 10/7/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 10, Smith

To commend Angelle Bourgeois upon being selected as the 2021 Elementary School Teacher of the Year by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Current Status: 10/13/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 11, Cathey

Commends John Benjamin Humphrey on the occasion of his one hundredth birthday.

Current Status: 10/13/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 12, Barrow

Commends the Phillip's Masonic Lodge 238 and the Progressive Chapter 186 Order of the Eastern Star upon their fiftieth anniversary.

Current Status: 10/13/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 13, Boudreaux

Expresses condolences on the death of Louis Woodson.

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 14, Foil

Expresses condolences upon the death of Esther Elizabeth Streng Staats.

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 15, Foil

Expresses sincere condolences upon the death of Rt. Rev. James Malone Coleman.

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 16, Foil

COMMENDATION. Commends Captain Kenneth Wayne Martin upon his promotion to Uniform Patrol Commander in the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 17, Carter

Expresses the condolences on the death of George Rainey, oldest elected king of Zulu.

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 18, Lambert

Expresses condolences upon the death of Terry Edmund Edwards.

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 19, Foil

Expresses condolences upon the death of James Raymond "Jim" LeBlanc.

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 20, Foil

Expresses sincere condolences upon the death of Sylvia Bernadette Sullivan Duke.

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 21, Boudreaux

Commends Jerry Romero on the occasion of his retirement from Acadian Ambulance after 44 years of service.

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 22, Luneau

Requests the Department of Revenue to create a task force to study and make recommendations to minimize employee misclassification.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 23, Harris

Requests the Lakefront Management Authority to keep the westbound lanes of traffic open on Lakeshore Drive to vehicular traffic and to allow two-way traffic between the Senator Ted Hickey Bridge and Franklin Avenue on weekends.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 24, Carter

Expresses condolences upon the death of Lizzie Mae Henry Charles, community activist in the Algiers Cut-Off neighborhood.

Current Status: 10/21/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 25, Bouie

Commends the Booker T. Washington High School Lady Lions basketball team on winning the state championship.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 26, Boudreaux

Expresses condolences upon the untimely death of Cheryl Larkin Castille.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 27, Abraham

Requests the Judicial Council to study the feasibility of dividing the 15th Judicial District into two separate judicial districts.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 28, Fesi

Requests the Louisiana Department of Health to report on the use and results of hydroxychloroquine for treating Medicaid recipients relative to COVID-19.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 29, Mizell

Requests the state Department of Education to study the education and training requirements, compensation, and employment turnover rates of early childhood care and education teachers.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 30, Fields

Expresses condolences upon the death of Dietrich H. Fields.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 31, Johns

Commends Jackie DeVall upon his retirement from the Office of Conservation after more than 54 years of service.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 32, Hensgens

Expresses condolences on the death of Rose A. Broussard.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 33, Jackson

Commends Pastor Bobby J. Douglas on being inducted into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 34, Cloud

Commends the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for their work in response to Hurricane Laura.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 35, Reese

Commends Brigadier General Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, for his accomplishments.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 36, Johns

Expresses condolences upon the death of Marilyn "Cissie" Qualls McLeod.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 37, Morris

Designates October 22, 2020, as Cataract Awareness Day at the Louisiana State Capitol.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 38, Cortez

Expresses condolences upon the death of Louis B. Roth Jr.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 39, Barrow

Requests the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy to study and make recommendations relative to pharmacists' testing, screening, and treatment of certain health conditions.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 40, Barrow

Requests the Louisiana Department of Health to report on vaccination rates for children ages three through seventeen.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 41, Barrow

Commends the Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation on its commitment to ensuring that the citizens of Louisiana are informed and aware of the issues specifically associated with pancreatic cancer.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 42, Mizell

Authorizes and directs the re-creation of the Louisiana Women's Incarceration Task Force.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 43, Jackson

Establishes a task force to study crime and crime prevention in Morehouse Parish and requires the task force to make recommendations.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 44, Jackson

Establishes a task force to study crime and crime prevention in Ouachita Parish and requires the task force to make recommendations.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 45, Foil

Commends Neal Risley Elliott III for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 46, Reese

Expresses condolences upon the death of James LaVerne Jeter.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 47, Barrow

Expresses condolences upon the death of two-year old Azariah Christien Thomas.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 48, Mizell

Directs the Department of Children and Family Services to comply with Senate Resolution 52 of the 2020 First Extraordinary Session and report to the legislature on the impact and success of the department's guidelines on care setting decision making for children under age six.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 49, Barrow

Requests a study of the decline in health insurance coverage among children in the state.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 50, Jackson

Requests the Department of Children and Family Services and the Louisiana Department of Health to study further ways to protect certain developmentally and physically disabled TANF recipients from sexual and physical exploitation or abuse by certain caregivers.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 51, Barrow

Memorializes Congress to enact legislation to further protect certain developmentally and physically disabled social security, SSI, and veterans benefits recipients from sexual and physical exploitation or abuse by payees and fiduciaries.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 52, Barrow

Recreates and provides for Task Force on Prevention of Human Degradation and Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals in Community-Based Residential Settings.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 53, Milligan

Commends Anna Cole for her bravery as she combats breast cancer and recognizes her selflessness in encouraging others.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 54, Carter

Expresses wholehearted support for law enforcement and police departments and rejects any notion to defund law enforcement or police departments in Louisiana.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 55, Mizell

Requests appointment of a committee to notify the governor that the legislature is ready to adjourn sine die.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

SR 56, Mizell

Requests appointment of a committee to notify the House of Representatives that the Senate is ready to adjourn sine die.

Current Status: 10/23/2020 Enrolled; sent to Secretary of State upon signature of President of the Senate

