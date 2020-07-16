As he promised Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law that changes how civil trials will operate with the hope of lowering auto insurance rates in the future.
The legislation was long sought after by the business and insurance communities with the support of Republicans who called the effort “tort reform.” They claimed that Louisiana legal system promoted lawsuits that drove up the cost of auto insurance to among the highest in the nation. Some judges, lawyers and medical providers fought the effort saying no guarantees of lower rates were included, but the changes reduced the chance of people injured .
After much debate, which often devolved into name calling, both sides came to an agreement in the final hours of the special session that ended June 30.
Edwards signed House Bill 57 without fanfare, only the acknowledgment on the Legislature’s website that the new law becomes effective on Jan. 1.
