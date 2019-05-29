Louisiana lawmakers have approved a bill that would ban abortions at about six weeks of pregnancy, if upheld by the courts, sending it to the governor's desk without exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, said he will sign the bill into law.

The ban will not go into effect immediately, and could be struck down entirely. Legislators tied the bill to a similar Mississippi law, which is currently making its way through the courts. If the Mississippi law is upheld by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, Louisiana's law would go into effect.

The measure passed the state House on a 79 to 23 vote, as a spate of national and local news reporters lined the side of the House chamber. The Senate already advanced the measure on a 31 to 5 vote.

State Sen. John Milkovich, a Shreveport Democrat who has repeatedly pushed abortion restrictions, brought the bill. Denham Springs Republican Rep. Valarie Hodges handled the measure in the House, invoking scripture and arguing the measure protects unborn babies.

"I believe the right to life is the greatest right there is," Hodges said in response to accusations the bill was unconstitutional.

The vote came after a lengthy and at times heated debate, especially over the GOP-led House's decision not to exempt victims of rape and incest from the ban.

An amendment brought by State Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, to exempt rape and incest victims failed on a 35-67 vote. Abortion rights advocates have said the lack of such an exemption in the law is cruel.

“That’s a family decision," James said of whether victims of rape and incest should be able to get an abortion. "That’s not a decision for us. We are not that important to make that decision for a woman who is raped.”

Michelle Erenberg, head of the abortion rights group Lift Louisiana, said the vote reveals an "indifference toward Louisiana women."

"While it’s not surprising the House would pass a bill that disregards the U.S. Constitution, it does demonstrate what this Legislature is all about," Erenberg said in a statement. "They want to control women and their bodies, forcing them to carry out pregnancies even when they are the result of rape or incest."

A state Senate committee earlier this month briefly added an exemption for rape and incest victims during a hearing on the bill. But a few minutes later, after Louisiana Right to Life Executive Director Benjamin Clapper voiced his objection to the move, the committee reversed course and stripped out the exemption.

Gov. Edwards shortly after the vote noted he ran as a "pro-life" candidate in 2015 and believes "pro life means more than just being pro-birth." He pointed to Medicaid expansion, criminal justice reforms and LGBT discrimination protections he has supported since taking office in 2016. Edwards is running for re-election this year.

"I know there are many who feel just as strongly as I do on abortion and disagree with me – and I respect their opinions," Edwards said in a statement. "As I prepare to sign this bill, I call on the overwhelming bipartisan majority of legislators who voted for it to join me in continuing to build a better Louisiana that cares for the least among us and provides more opportunity for everyone.”

Louisiana is one of several states across the South and Midwest that are passing some of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws seen in years. Galvanized by the prospect that Donald Trump's appointees to the Supreme Court could tilt it in their favor, anti-abortion lawmakers have taken aim at the landmark abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade with restrictions like the six-week "fetal heartbeat" ban passed in several states.

All the abortion bans that have passed recently will be litigated and are not likely to go into effect immediately.

The state already has a host of abortion restrictions on the books, including several that the state is defending in court. A law that would require abortion providers to have admitting privileges at local hospitals is currently pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. A bill brought by Milkovich last year that would ban abortions at about 15 weeks is tied to a similar Mississippi law that is tied up in the courts.

The Legislature is also poised to pass a measure that would let the public vote on adding a line to the state Constitution to say it does not provide for abortions or funding for abortions, an effort aimed partly at helping defend abortion laws in state courts.

A crop of regulatory changes for abortion clinics are also nearing final passage, including a measure that would require women to get medically-induced abortion drugs at abortion clinics instead of OB-GYNs and another that would require providers to hold onto records longer.