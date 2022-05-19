In record time and with little pushback, the Louisiana Legislature approved and sent to the governor’s desk Thursday a $39 billion annual operating budget along with a variety of other fiscal bills that authorized spending and the movement of taxpayer dollars.

The House agreed 88-7 to agree with the amendments approved by the Senate Wednesday to House Bill 1, which authorizes spending on ordinary expenses for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The budget includes a $1,500 annual pay raise for K-12 public school teachers, a 3% pay raise for state higher education faculty, wage increases for starting prison guards and child welfare workers.

Money was allocated for new Interstate 10 bridges in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, finishing an interstate connection from Lafayette to New Orleans. Dollars were directed to settle a decades-old court judgment for Tangipahoa Parish homeowners and businessowners who were flooded in 1983. Another $100 million was set aside for local projects pushed by individual legislators. Trust funds to pay unemployment benefits and for rainy fiscal days were mostly refilled and pension debts were substantially paid down. The state will pay more to Medicaid providers of services, such as ambulance transportation, pediatrician health clinics, and intermediate care facilities.

The House then concurred with Senate changes to House Bill 406, which provides for supplemental appropriations, on a vote of 92-2. Three minutes later the House voted 96-0 for final legislative approval of House Bill 406, which transfers money and deposits. The House shot through seven of the nine budget-related bills in about an hour. All that was left was the Legislature's budget and a technical measure involving loans for the state's construction budget. The Senate had added amendments to the budget bills that the House had requested.

It’s the first time in memory that passing the budget bills, which is the Legislature’s prime objective in convening annual sessions, did not go down to the session's last minute before winning final approval. In fact, the bills will be sent to the governor’s office so early that under the legal timeline, Gov. John Bel Edwards should have to present his line-item vetoes – negating specific expenditures – before legislators adjourn on June 6 and return home.

The thinking, say some, is that legislators could challenge the governor’s vetoes while still in session and thus avoid having to return to Baton Rouge later this summer to attempt an override.

“This has been the fastest and the quietest budget debate that I can recall,” in 20 years, said Jan Moller, executive director of the Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Budget Project, which looks at fiscal legislation from the perspective of low- and moderate-income families.

While not happy with many of the choices made by lawmakers, Moller said by and large money is being spent to help people with one-time investments for highways, bridges, higher education, teacher pay raises and other projects. And legislators did so without repeating the same mistakes, such as cutting taxes, made the last time the state was so flush with cash.

House and Senate leadership discussed issues and disagreements during repeated meetings in the offices of Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder throughout the session, said House Appropriations Committee Chair Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma.

“We talked through the issues,” said Sen. Bodi White, the Central Republican in charge of the Senate Finance Committee. “We had disagreements, but nobody drew a line in the sand and said if not this, we’ll close down the whole thing. And I’ve seen that happen in the past.”

Schexnayder recalled how budget bills in past sessions weren’t cleared until the final minutes of the session. He pointed to a conscious effort to work with senators early in the process. “Having those relationships have made a huge difference,” he said.

"In the past we came in at the end when the decisions had already been made,” said Shreveport Rep. Sam Jenkins, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus. This time Democrats and the Edwards administration were part of the conversation throughout.

“We didn’t get everything we were looking for," Jenkins said. "We did see a lot of what we wanted to see: more funding for higher ed, healthcare, infrastructure. A lot of that has been addressed."

Democrats still want to see a larger pay raise for school teachers, he added.

“We really have a teacher crisis in this state,” said Democratic Rep. Robby Carter, who noted that his home parish St. Helena Parish loses teachers to the nearby schools in Mississippi, which increased annual teacher pay by $5,000 a few weeks ago.

The budget includes a $1,500 annual raise for teachers and $750 raise for school support personnel, at a cost of $148 million. But Gov. Edwards wanted to increase the pay raise to $2,000 annually when state revenue was projected earlier this month to increase.

For the first time in years, the Louisiana Legislature had to account for about $3 billion of extra money because tax proceeds are better than expected from a booming economy, hurricane recovery spending, and federal dollars to help rebound from the COVID pandemic.

Louisiana’s budget includes nearly $20 billion in federal funds and more from various transfers. The part of budget fed by state taxes, royalties and fees, called the state general fund, grew to $10.9 billion from $10.06 billion, but includes some spending classified as recurring this year that will drop off next year, Zeringue said. General fund dollars pay ongoing expenses for education, healthcare, prisons and other government operations. The budget pays for 34,212 employees.