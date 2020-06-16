Access to medical marijuana in Louisiana will become easier after lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards agreed to loosen the rules surrounding which doctors can recommend the drug to patients, and for what reasons.
Edwards, a Democrat, signed into law House Bill 819, by Republican Rep. Larry Bagley, the chair of the House Health & Welfare Committee.
The legislation keeps the state on a steady--albeit slow-moving--march toward loosening restrictions on medical marijuana, after lawmakers agreed to one of the most restrictive marijuana programs in the country several years ago.
Previously, to access medical marijuana, patients had to find a doctor who had gone through a licensing process at the Board of Medical Examiners. The doctor could only "recommend" marijuana--instead of prescribe, a distinction aimed at protecting doctors from penalties--for a list of mostly serious diseases, like cancer, AIDS, seizure disorders, epilepsy, post traumatic stress disorder, and others. Intractable pain was added to the list in 2018.
Now, doctors can recommend marijuana to patients for any condition they consider "debilitating to an individual patient and is qualified" to treat.
Plus, doctors must only be in "good standing" with the Board of Medical Examiners, instead of having to obtain a license.
Bagley, of Stonewall, said Monday he previously voted against medical marijuana legislation consistently. But after it became law, he has come around to its benefits, and now believes people need better access to it. He noted that the bill has a host of co-authors, mostly Democrats.
The bill's final version passed the House on a 75-16 vote and passed the Senate 28-6.
Louisiana's medical marijuana is limited to only two growers--the agricultural centers of LSU and Southern and their respective private partners--and nine pharmacies in regions throughout the state. It can only be used in non-smokable forms, currently tinctures.
Former Gov. Bobby Jindal, a Republican, signed legislation to set the program in motion in 2015, and Edwards further moved it along a year later. Democrats in the state Legislature have brought bills every year to loosen medical marijuana rules and legalize the drug for recreational use. The Republican-led Legislature has agreed to some easing of rules on the medical marijuana program, but most lawmakers and Edwards have opposed recreational marijuana.