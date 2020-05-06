Editor Peter Kovacs: Why coverage of Louisiana state government 'seems more important than ever'

Baton Rouge is usually buzzing when the legislators come to town. Trade groups hold receptions to mingle and press the flesh, and colleges and parishes and other institutions send delegations to the State Capitol to push their causes or just make sure lawmakers understand just how important they are to the well-being of Louisiana.

None of that has been happening this year, after lawmakers were sent home to wait out the COVID-19 health emergency.

When they returned to the Capitol this week, things were different.

Now, they take your temperature when you enter the building and ask you about your health, and if you pass, you get a little sticker to wear. Tuesday’s sticker was lime green.

There are partitions between the desks and some legislators are wearing masks. After someone testifies in a hearing room, they are supposed to wipe down the table, but that doesn’t happen every time.

Republican leaders decided that it was time to get back to business, and some Democrats have objected. Rep. Gary Carter, a New Orleans Democrat, showed up with a mask and gloves and bottles of hand sanitizer and spray disinfectant. Monday, about a quarter of the Senate was absent.

But the reporters covering the Legislature have to be there. You can watch some of the proceedings on video feeds, but journalism is typically more dynamic and engaged. Reporters need to interact with the lawmakers and the staffs and the lobbyists and ask questions.

We have tried to make the work as risk-free as possible by supplying masks to our whole staff, and we are keeping up with the news while working to protect the safety of our staff and the people we cover.

The reporters who cover the Capitol work out of a row of offices in the basement, under the marble staircase that is engraved with the name of every state, in the order they were admitted to the Union.

There used to be 15-20 reporters working the halls during a legislative session, but press row is smaller these days. Still, The Advocate and The Times-Picayune are committed to state coverage. Our Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Ballard has been covering state politics since before Hurricane Katrina. He and two reporters work on press row year-round. Our team is augmented during sessions with two other experienced political reporters, who come up to Baton Rouge from New Orleans. And this year, they are joined, temporarily, by Brooks Kubena. You may remember his byline from January, when he covered LSU’s historic national championship in football.

This year, coverage of state government seems more important than ever. The session has to end June 1, and bills are being hustled through a legislature where more than 40 percent of the members are rookies in their first session. The worldwide health crisis and the economic shutdown is disrupting the budget process. And the public is distracted.

The past two months have been hard on Louisiana. But we have faced crises before, and we overcame hard times by supporting our great institutions and supporting each other.