The plan is to allow Louisiana adults to use their cell phones to make wagers on sporting events and companion bills are moving through the Legislature.

The Louisiana House late Monday passed the legislation setting that sets out how much purveyors will have to pay in fees – $250,000 for a license – and how much in taxes will be charged for sports betting. House Bill 697, sponsored by Crowley Republican Rep. John Stefanski, needed 70 votes and received 77.

The measure that will actually set up sports betting in Louisiana goes before the Senate Judiciary B committee on Tuesday afternoon.

Senate Bill 202 is sponsored by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette. It has been substantially rewritten and the 40-page bill defines the structure, processes, definitions and requirements.

Voters in 55 of the state's 64 parishes endorsed in November allowing residents in those parishes to make wagers on football, basketball, and other sports – some by margins of 70% or more. The next step is for the state to figure out just how all that is going to work.

Lawmakers have until the session adjourns at 6 p.m. on June 10 to pass the legislation through both chambers.

