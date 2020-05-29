A House-passed bill that would spell out rules governing online fantasy sports games won Senate approval Friday 31-3.
The measure, House Bill 357, now returns to the House for consideration of Senate amendments.
In 2018 voters in 47 of Louisiana's 64 parishes approved the games, which allow players using computers and smartphones to craft teams of players from major sports, pay an entry fee and pursue cash prizes based on how those players perform in actual games.
The games were authorized after a $1 million campaign largely bankrolled by the two major sports fantasy companies -- DraftKings and FanDuel.
The regular legislative session ends on Monday at 6 p.m.
