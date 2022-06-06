The recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas prompted the Louisiana House to pass Monday a sheaf of resolutions – without any “no” votes – to study safety and security at schools as well as request active-“shooter drills” similar to fire drills.
“We are here as concerned parents,” said Democratic Rep. Vanessa LaFleur, of Baton Rouge, who joined with House Republican Majority Leader Blake Miguez, of Erath, to press House Resolution 218 to direct the state Department of Education to do a census on safety plans at each school and submit a written report, including any recommendations for related legislation, to the House Committee on Education.
The House wants to identify the gaps, consider options along with the costs for increasing security, Miguez said.
Rep. Thomas Pressly IV, R-Shreveport, pointed out that 169 individuals have been shot-to-death in schools since April 20, 1999, at Columbine High School in Columbine, Colorado. Pressly offered House Resolution 236 to create a special committee of 10 House members to study school safety issues and report findings and conclusions, including any recommendations for legislation, to the House of Representatives not later than Feb. 1, 2023.
Pressly said the study would get lawmakers “off the merry-go-round of inaction” on the issue that is wrapped up with the gun rights debate. He expects the legislators to develop legislation that could be considered next year when the Legislature reconvenes for a regular session on April 10, 2023.
Monday is the last day of the 2022 session, which must end by 6 p.m.
House Resolution 208, by Rep. Jonathan Goudeau, R-Lafayette, urged and requested individual school principals to oversee “active shooter” drills four times a year. Similar to fire drills that already are conducted in the schools, an “active shooter” drill would give the students practice on what to do when someone invades a school and starts shooting. Goudeau asked colleagues when was the last time they could recall a school had caught on fire.
Resolutions don’t carry the force of law but are an expression of the House.