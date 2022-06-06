New Louisiana State Representative Vanessa Caston LaFleur, D-Baton Rouge, smiles at fellow Representatives from the back of the House Chamber after being introduced to them at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, Monday, March 28, 2022. Caston LaFleur was elected March 26 to represent District 101, filling the seat left open by Ted James, who was appointed by President Joe Biden's administration to be a regional administrator for the Small Business Administration. In January 2021, LaFleur retired as the Director of the Tax Policy Division for the Louisiana Department of Revenue.