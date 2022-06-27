Elections officials Monday got their first hands-on experience with different types of devices voters will soon be using to cast ballots in the future instead of the 10,000 or so antiquated and hard to repair voting machines now used in Louisiana.

Nine different vendors briefed Voting Commission members, clerks or court and registrars of voters. Some allowed them to hand mark ballots. Others had touch-screen computers that printed out the results on special paper. Both systems fed the paper ballots into scanners that counted the votes and kept the paper ballots in a secured vault. Both systems left a paper trail to allow elections commissioners in each parish to hand count ballots cast at the precincts on election day, something can’t be done now, said Steve Raborn, the Registrar of Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The demonstrations will be open to the public Tuesday at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. On Wednesday the Voting System Commission will vote on what attributes they want to see on the machines.

Recommendation Possibilities for the Louisiana Voting System Commission Attributes Commission will decide is needed in new voting system

Whatever the commission’s decision, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin then will draft those thoughts into regulations followed by a public comment period, which could take up six months or more. Ardoin will use the approved regulations as the basis of a formal “request for proposals” that elections hardware and software companies would use to describe what equipment and services they could provide the state and what cost. The state would choose between those bidders.

A previous effort to replace Louisiana’s fleet of aging voting machines — an odyssey that began before Ardoin became secretary in 2018 — was set aside when losing vendors claimed the process was rigged. Their allegations were complex and detailed, but the one-sentence synopsis was that the “request for proposal” was written to include accessories that only one bidder could fulfill. In 2018, a $100 million contract award was voided amid allegations of bid rigging. The re-do was put aside in March 2021 after some Republican legislators complained about how the search was handled and unsubstantiated complaints that widespread voter fraud cost President Donald Trump reelection.

“This is the first time I’ve looked at any of these machines,” said state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, the Slidell Republican who heads the Senate & Governmental Affairs committee and sponsored the legislation creating the 13-member Voting Systems Commission.

Act 480, which created the commission, was passed after angry Trump supporters filled legislative committees with claims the 2020 election was stolen. The law requires that Louisiana use a voting system that creates some kind of paper trail and can’t be connected to the internet.

Louisiana is one of the last states still relying on Direct Recording Electronic, or DRE, voting machines that are not outfitted with devices to make a paper record that Ardoin says could be used to audit results and reassure voters that their preferences are being accurately included.

Louisiana also is one of the few that operate elections from the state level. Most states set standards for the local jurisdictions to conduct their own elections.

“I see many different approaches here,” Hewitt said, adding that a hands on try out is the best way for elections officials to get clear idea of how the different characteristics work. In addition to security, Hewitt said the clerks and registrars need to see how fast the various systems work, in order to ensure lines moving on election days and to consider what would be necessary to train poll commissioners.

“We made it simple for a reason,” said Mike Brown with CIVIX, a company out of Metairie told Hewitt.

Misti Cordell, who was appointed to the commission by Attorney General Jeff Landry, carefully questioned each of the vendors and took notes on the steps each of the voters would need to cast their ballots. She asked about what accommodations each system made for disabled voters.

“I’ve always used the screens and never questioned it until recently,” Cordell said.