State Rep. Malinda White was on the hot seat before the Legislature voted on March 30 on whether to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of the new congressional map approved by legislators.
White, an independent from Bogalusa, was among the handful of swing votes who would settle a heavyweight political fight.
Edwards and virtually all Democrats wanted a congressional map where two of the six districts would have a Black-majority since one-third of the state’s residents are African-American. Republicans wanted to keep the current five-to-one split.
A vote to support Edwards’ veto required Republicans to fall short of 70 votes in the House or 26 in the Senate. There are 68 Republicans in the House so the vote of White and the other two representatives without party affiliation – Rep. Roy Daryl Adams, of Jackson, and Rep. Joe Marino, of Gretna – would prove decisive.
White, who is in her second term and was a Democrat until last year, said she felt torn as both Edwards and Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, tried to sway her.
In the end, White and the other two independents sided with Schexnayder and the Republican leadership.
“It was a hard vote,” White said. “I have a lot of respect for the governor. But I had to vote my district, and I have a very conservative area.”
Donald Trump won Washington Parish with 68% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election.
White is planning to run for president of Washington Parish next year but said that had no bearing on her vote.
She said she is running for that office “to complete my vision of lifting the district.”
White is particularly excited about the Department of Transportation’s work to extend Louisiana Highway 3241 south to connect Washington Parish with Interstate-12 in St. Tammany Parish. The Edwards administration authorized the project.
White said the roadway will make Washington Parish a more attractive place to live and work, noting that property taxes in the parish are much lower than in St. Tammany Parish.