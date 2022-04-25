Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, among the longest-tenured lawmen in the state, hasn’t been mentioned publicly as state lawmakers debate a wide-ranging bill that would overhaul the state’s DUI laws and expand the use of so-called interlock devices.
But Webre derives a six-figure income from his ownership of a company that sells the devices, which aim to prevent impaired drivers from starting their cars. And that has raised concerns among some lawmakers and observers of the debate, as Webre’s company lobbies for the bill.
In an unusual arrangement that began about 20 years ago, Webre owns a Smart Start interlock franchise that operates around the state. Over a decade ago, Webre was cleared of charges brought by the Ethics Board that he was improperly profiting off DWI offenders arrested by his deputies.
Webre’s involvement in the most recent bill has complicated a yearslong effort by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and other anti-drunk driving groups to expand interlock requirements further, closing what they see as gaping loopholes that make it easier for first-time offenders to drive drunk again.
Rep. Mark Wright, a Covington Republican who chairs the House Transportation Committee, sponsored the bill this year, motivated in part by being a recovered alcoholic. Webre’s Smart Start, part of a trade group for several interlock manufacturers, and MADD, are backing the measure, HB 769.
Wright said he wasn’t aware of Webre’s involvement until recently, when he heard privately from lawmakers concerned about it. Still, he said he wants to see the Legislature tighten drunk driving laws.
“I think at the end of the day, the argument is more about we’re adopting what other states have done and it’s a good thing,” Wright said. “If there’s some kind of local interest, so be it. I think we’re doing the right thing…I feel comfortable doing it.”
Webre, in a wide-ranging interview, said he’s been upfront about his business interest to everyone he talks to about the proposed laws. He dismissed the idea that his ownership is a conflict of interest, saying he doesn’t profit from Lafourche residents or anyone his office arrests as part of a decades-old deal with the Ethics Board.
His nephew and business partner, Joshua Becnel, has a legally separate interlock company that shares an office with Webre’s firm, and takes in revenue from people in Lafourche Parish. But Webre said that’s not a conflict, because customers are free to choose a different company for their interlock needs.
He dared lawmakers who are concerned about his business to add a provision to the bill banning elected officials from owning interlock companies.
“If the Legislature of legislators are of the opinion that people who hold elective office … should not be part of this in any way shape or form, that's simple,” Webre said. “Just amend the bill and put that in there. I don’t have a problem divesting myself. Because I'm going to follow the law.”
Stiffer penalties
Backed by recommendations – and the prospect of grants – from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, most states have adopted laws requiring interlocks be installed in offenders’ cars after their first offense. Louisiana is among them.
Like the rest of the country, Louisiana’s drunk-driving statistics have improved steadily over the years. But the share of traffic deaths involving alcohol and the rate of alcohol-impaired driving fatalities both remain stubbornly high here, according to Responsibility.org, a nonprofit funded by distillers.
Wright’s sprawling bill would make a host of changes to the state’s already-complex DUI laws.
Key among the proposed changes are efforts to stiffen penalties for people booked with a first offense.
The proposal would lower the blood-alcohol level that triggers tougher penalties, and require people who blow a 0.15 or higher to have an interlock for two years. Currently, people who blow up to a 0.19 on their first offense can sit out a month to avoid an interlock, and those with higher blood alcohol levels can choose to not drive for a year to avoid an interlock. The bill would take away those “sit-out” options and wouldn’t let interlocks be removed until people show they’ve learned compliance – which means not blowing into the device when drunk, among other things.
Those changes to the law on first offenses, along with concerns about the costs of interlock devices and impacts on people who get a DWI but don’t own a car, have drawn worries from some lawmakers. Wright said he’s in discussions on a compromise.
Mary-Patricia Wray, a lobbyist who is pushing the bill on behalf of MADD and interlock companies, said the bill aims to make offenders prove they can drive without drinking. She said many people who get convicted of their “first offense” DWI have actually already been arrested for driving drunk, but got the charges reduced. And she noted people can just sit out a month and avoid having an interlock at all.
“On first offense, while our law says we’re an all-offender state, many other states actually are,” Wray said. “They say before you can drive again you have to have an interlock term. Louisiana does not do that. Even under a high alcohol content. Even with a conviction.”
In committee hearings, parents of children who died after being hit by drunk drivers held up pictures of their loved ones and delivered gut-wrenching testimony. As it became clear the bill was in trouble, they implored lawmakers to craft whatever compromise is needed.
Vanessa Braggs held up a picture of her family of five: Her husband, Ray, and sons, Jeremy, Justin and Nickalos. She said a drunk driver smashed into them going 105 mph on La. 507 one night nearly three decades ago. Only her and her 9-year-old son, Jeremy, survived. She decided to take her 5-year-old off life support after several brain surgeries.
“I had to bury three people in my family. My family went from being five to being two, a mother and a 9-year-old. I had to learn how to walk all over again,” she said. “It’s time for us to stop losing lives for something that is preventable.”
Making DUIs a priority
Webre was a State Police trooper and law school student when he began a long-shot bid to unseat former Lafourche Sheriff Duffy Breaux, who had survived a car bombing attempt masterminded by a political rival in the late 1980s. Webre benefited from a stroke of luck when Breaux himself was indicted on federal mail fraud charges and pleaded guilty in the early 1990s.
Before he took over, Webre said enforcing DWI laws wasn’t considered a key part of the sheriff’s job. But he decided to change that, making highway safety a priority. Around the same time, he learned about ignition interlock devices, and by 2002 had asked for Ethics Board approval to go into business with Corey LeBlanc, the son of a deputy who worked for Webre.
A few years later, around when the Ethics Board brought charges against Webre for improperly profiting from the interlock business, his nephew, Becnel, joined the firm and the three split the ownership. LeBlanc later left; Webre now is 50-50 partners with his nephew.
To appease the Ethics Board, LeBlanc, and later Becnel, operated a separate company that serviced Lafourche Parish residents and others arrested by Webre’s deputies – the two groups of people Webre was not allowed to count as customers. The separate company shared a building with the business owned by Webre, and used the same equipment and personnel, according to records from the ethics case.
Webre defends the arrangement, saying customers don’t have to use Smart Start, as there are several other interlock providers. Webre’s financial disclosures show he makes more than $100,000 annually from the interlock business, which is called Advanced Electronic Monitoring Services and also provides home incarceration monitoring. That is the top category on the state disclosure form, which does not require more specificity; Webre’s tax returns from 2019 indicate he made nearly $180,000 that year. Webre also made $194,000 from his job as sheriff in 2020.
“There are other companies that person can go to,” Webre said. “If we were the only company, if we had a sole-source, exclusive contract, you might be able to say that’s an argument you can make.”
Webre said he was “fully vindicated” when the three-judge panel in the ethics case cleared him in 2009. The panel said there was no evidence Webre himself was benefiting from the separate Lafourche company.
Webre also lobbied for bills to expand interlock laws during Gov. Kathleen Blanco’s administration, and the Legislature has steadily expanded their use.
Former state Rep. Damon Baldone of Houma carried one such bill, working with Webre on a 2004 bill to require interlocks as a condition of bail. Baldone said he doesn’t remember much about the effort, but he said Webre was transparent about his ownership interest at the time, and that the bill came from a DWI task force.
“It made sense,” Baldone said, adding he doesn’t regret expanding interlock requirements. “I think it was a good bill. I think it saved lives.”
Franz Borghardt, a criminal defense attorney in Baton Rouge, said Webre’s business arrangement still “smells funny.”
“Yes, his family member may have a separate LLC,” Borghardt said. “But in the arena of public trust and appropriate behavior, it still appears like there’s an impropriety with a family member of a sheriff having a financial interest in the arrests made by the sheriff’s office.”
Concerns raised
Nationally, the use of interlocks has boomed, and so has the financial performance of interlock manufacturers. Reports from an interlock trade group said Louisiana had nearly 10,000 vehicles equipped with interlocks in 2017, up from 9,500 in 2016.
The devices have increasingly gained favor among experts; one study found they reduced alcohol-related traffic deaths by 15% in states that embraced them. But exactly how far Louisiana should go in requiring their use has emerged as a controversial subject.
State Rep. Vincent Pierre, who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus, D-Lafayette, said his biggest concern is cost.
“I support any legislation that deters impaired drivers,” Pierre said. “I’m cautious to pursue legislation that’s financially an overburden for those who can’t afford it.”
Webre said the costs vary. Like an iPhone, the older models are cheaper than newer ones, which come equipped with cameras to prove who is blowing into the device. The new law, if passed, would require Louisiana manufacturers sell those newer models. It would also set up a program funded by manufacturers for low-income people who get DWIs, establishing that they wouldn’t have to pay more than 50% of the fees.
A spokesperson for Smart Start said installation costs can reach $150, depending on the manufacturer. Smart Start charges $100 for installation, plus $89 a month for the lease and calibration. The other six manufacturers charge between $2 and $3.50 a day.