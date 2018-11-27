The panel that determines how much money the state has to spend will meet again in the coming weeks, after economic concerns upended an attempt to adopt a more optimistic outlook.
The Revenue Estimating Conference, a panel of four people representing the House, Senate, governor and independent economist, on Tuesday couldn't muster the unanimous vote needed to upgrade the state's revenue forecast for the rest of the fiscal year that ends June 30 or for the next budget cycle.
"There's a lot of volatility in the economy," said House Appropriations Chair Cameron Henry, the lone objector who was taking part in the meeting in House Speaker Taylor Barras' absence.
The estimate upgrade would have freed state budget leaders to consider money for unfunded priorities in the state budget. Among those items: Money for sheriffs, corrections and juvenile justice efforts.
Henry, R-Metairie, said he thought the state should be more cautious about when it adopts a rosier outlook and rejected the motion to move forward.
The state's economists acknowledged that their estimates didn't reflect a recent drop in oil prices, which can impact state collections.
"Obviously, we have an issue with the price of oil," Henry said. "The significant drop has caused a lot of concerns."
But the meeting at times turned tense as Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne and Senate President John Alario questioned whether Henry's concerns were in good faith.
"If the game is just to delay this and not fund the (money) that's there, then just say it," said Alario, R-Westwego.
Said Dardenne: "This is not the way to handle the state's business or budget."
