The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is holding a special meeting on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the request of the state House Education Committee.
The committee last month voted to ask BESE to revamp its $3.85 billion school funding request sent to the Legislature in March by removing a $39 million increase.
The agenda released on Friday also includes a closed-door session on "personnel matters."
The issue is state Superintendent of Education John White's role as co-founder and chairman of the board of a national nonprofit group called Propel America.
The aim of the group is to connect low-income high school graduates to jobs and training.
Several BESE members were surprised to learn of White's work with the group.
White said last week it is common for government officials to work with nonprofits and that he would take a day off if there were any time conflicts.
Aside from registering the group with the Secretary of State's office White said Friday his board seat was also reported to the state ethics board and is on a public website kept by the nonprofit.
BESE members declined comment on the meeting.