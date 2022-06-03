House Speaker Clay Schexnayder’s controversial attempt to transfer control of the Capitol Complex to the lieutenant governor’s office is dead.
The Senate on Friday shelved Schexnayder’s plan, which had faced fierce opposition from Jay Dardenne, whose state agency, the Division of Administration, oversees the State Capitol, the Pentagon Apartments and other buildings in the Capitol’s vicinity.
Critics had questioned Schexnayder’s motives because he has been saying privately that he plans to run for lieutenant governor, especially after The Advocate | The Times-Picayune reported that the speaker had fired the state’s contractors repairing his Pentagon Barracks apartments and hired his stepsons to finish the job. They billed the state $48,000 for their work.
But Schexnayder’s House Bill 756 did highlight a growing concern among lawmakers that the Pentagon Barracks and the other historic buildings need to be fixed up more quickly.
In a deal worked out among Dardenne, Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, Sen. Mike Reese, R-Leesville, and Sen. Glen Womack, R-Harrisonburg, Dardenne will offer a plan to lawmakers that he previously introduced for the maintenance work. It includes a list of $48 million in needs for the Capitol Complex.
In exchange, Dardenne will have the opportunity to have the Legislative Budgetary Control Council Fund Balance restore $3.3 million in money that the House took from his agency and gave to the lieutenant governor’s office. That cut, made at the direction of Schexnayder, came after the Advocate reported on Schexnayder’s hiring of his stepsons. Gov. John Bel Edwards had already redirected $5 million of money in the lieutenant governor’s budget to restore college faculty pay raises with his line-item veto power.
“We’ll formalize a presentation and recommendation on work to be done at the Capitol and the Pentagon,” Dardenne said in an interview. “As always, the Legislature will decide if they want to spend the money or not on those projects.”
Reese, who had complained about his own Pentagon apartment flooding, said he and the others recognized the need to repair the Capitol Complex buildings, including the Pentagon Barracks, which are across the street from the Capitol. Senators and House members allied with the speaker and Senate president rent the apartments for below market rate. The Capitol Complex also includes the Capitol annex, the Old Arsenal Museum and their grounds.
“But we wanted to create some level of transparency and accountability to make sure we are on a path to bringing the buildings to a better condition,” Reese said. “It’s a fair alternative that satisfies everybody.”
Dardenne had said transferring the buildings to the lieutenant governor’s office would waste taxpayer money. That’s because his agency benefits from economies of scale by contracting for a wide array of state buildings. Dardenne also argued that the lieutenant governor — an office he once held — is ill-equipped to deal with the maintenance needs at the historic buildings in the Capitol complex.
Schexnayder had blasted Dardenne’s agency for not moving quickly enough to make repairs at the Pentagon and state Capitol, and argued to members that the lieutenant governor would get the work done faster. Schexnayder is expected to run for lieutenant governor next year if Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser runs for governor.