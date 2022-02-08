The GOP-controlled Louisiana House on Tuesday easily approved a bill that would largely keep boundaries for Louisiana's top school board in place, including two majority-minority districts.

The vote was 73-29 and the measure, House Bill 3, now goes to the state Senate.

State Rep. Polly Thomas, R-Metairie and sponsor of the measure, said she considered a wide range of maps, including two submitted by the NAACP, before concluding that her plan made the most sense. "It is the best plan for school children," Thomas told the House.

"I honored traditional lines to the most extent practical," she said. "I worked to equalize the population based on geography and communities of interest."

Asked if she tried to craft a third majority-minority district Thomas said, "I believe it complies with the law."

The revised boundaries apply to the 11-member state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which sets policies for about 700,000 students statewide.

Eight of the board's 11 members are elected from districts, which are undergoing changes to adjust for population changes reflected in the 2020 census.

Three others are named by the governor.

Under the current setup two of BESE's eight elected members represent majority-minority districts. That means Black residents, who are a minority in Louisiana, make up a majority of the district.

The House soundly rejected two efforts to add a third such district.

Rep. Wilford Carter, D-Lake Charles, who offered one of the alternative maps that fell short, questioned how much effort went into crafting a third majority-minority area.

"My impression is you didn't really approach this to create another minority district," he told Thomas.

Carter said that, under his proposed amendment, BESE District 5 in northeast Louisiana, which is mostly White residents, would change to 55% Black voters, including 52% who would be voting-age population.

"It is an effort to achieve compliance with Section 2 and it is a competitive district," he said, a reference to a key part of the federal 1965 Voting Rights Act.

The House rejected the amendment 32-69. Moments later a similar effort failed 33-69.

Earlier in the day, in a split along party and racial lines, a Senate committee approved a leadership bill that would also generally keep the BESE boundaries the same.

The measure, Senate Bill 14, was approved 6-2 and next faces action in the full Senate.

The proposal would retain two majority-minority districts for BESE.

Critics favored adding a third majority-minority districts but three bills to do just that were shelved by the Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee.

The plan that won committee approval is sponsored by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette and Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge.

Foil said the proposal follows federal and state law.

All six senators who voted "yes" on the bill are White Republicans and two Black Democrats opposed it.

The supporters were Sens. Barry Milligan, of Shreveport; Franklin Foil, Baton Rouge; Glen Womack, Harrisonburg; Mike Reese, Leesville; Sharon Hewitt, Slidell and Bret Allain, Franklin.

Voting "no" were Sens. Greg Tarver, of Shreveport and Ed Price, Gonzales.

In the House vote on HB3:

Voting FOR keeping BESE boundaries in place (73): Speaker Schexnayder, Reps , Adams, Amedee, Bacala, Bagley, Beaullieu, Bishop, Bourriaque, Butler, Carrier, Coussan, Crews, Davis, Deshotel, DeVillier, DuBuisson, Echols, Edmonds, Edmonston, Emerson, Farnum, Firment, Fontenot, Freiberg, Frieman, Gadberry, Garofalo, Geymann, Goudeau, Harris, Hilferty, Hodges, Horton, Huval, Illg, Ivey, M. Johnson, T. Johnson, Kerner, LaCombe, Mack, Magee, Marino, McCormick, McFarland, McKnight, McMahen, Miguez, G. Miller, Mincey, Muscarello, Nelson, Orgeron, C. Owen, R. Owen, Pressly, Riser, Romero, Schamerhorn, Schlegel, Seabaugh, St. Blanc, Stagni, Stefanski, Tarver, Thomas, Thompson, Turner, Villio, Wheat, White, Wright and Zeringue.

Voting AGAINST HB3 (29): Reps. Boyd, Brass, Brown, Bryant, Carpenter, R. Carter, W. Carter, Cormier, Cox, Duplessis, Fisher, Freeman, Gaines, Glover, Green, Hughes, Jefferson, Jenkins, Jordan, Landry, Larvadain, Lyons, Marcelle, D. Miller, Newell, Phelps, Pierre, Selders and Willard.

Not Voting (2): Reps Hollis and Moore.