Marijuana:

Lawmakers previously agreed to a framework for the dispensing of medical marijuana nearly four years ago, but regulatory problems and friction between growers and the state persist. Some lawmakers hope to loosen medical marijuana restrictions. Others are proposing the legalization of recreational marijuana. Gov. Edwards supports medical marijuana, but opposes the legalization for recreational use.

