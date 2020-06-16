Tax breaks sought by business executives amid the state’s recovery from the coronavirus have started to hit resistance at the State Capitol, with Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoing one measure to expand an incentive program and Democrats in the Legislature stalling an effort to suspend franchise taxes for some businesses.
The governor, a Democrat, has largely derided the idea of expanding tax breaks to respond to the coronavirus, putting him at odds with Republican legislative leaders, including Senate President Page Cortez, of Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, of Gonzales, who are backing efforts to award tax cuts and incentives to firms.
Edwards argues the tax breaks would hurt the state’s budget when revenues are declining, and some lawmakers on Tuesday said proposals to make more businesses eligible for incentives would dole out tax dollars to chains like Walmart.
Republicans and business executives who set the agenda for the special session contend that businesses like restaurants and hotels have been hammered by the pandemic, which shuttered or severely curtailed their operations. If the state doesn’t prop up the private sector, the tax base will vanish regardless, they argue – a position that won approval from the House for several bills on Tuesday to expand incentives to businesses.
“The bottom line is this is about the small mom and pops, the rural grocery stores,” said Ways and Means Committee Chair Stuart Bishop, the Lafayette Republican who brought legislation to suspend the franchise tax for some businesses. “The bottom line is you can only sell so much hand sanitizer and toilet paper to keep your business going.”
Rep. Ted James, a Baton Rouge Democrat, argued that Bishop’s legislation, and other tax breaks that won approval in the House Tuesday, would do little to help small businesses, and said if the state keeps “giving out taxpayer dollars to corporations,” lawmakers won’t have money left to fund things like infrastructure projects. Democrats have for weeks complained that Republicans are ushering through major changes to policy – including an overhaul of the civil justice system and costly tax breaks – under the guise of pandemic recovery, when few are paying attention to the State Capitol.
“Stop using the pandemic to pass bad tax policy,” James said.
After several bills sailed out of a House committee last week, the full House failed to pass Bishop’s House Bill 17, a key part of the list of proposals set forth by the business-led task force. The bill would suspend part of the state’s franchise tax until 2024, which state analysts say would cost about $10.2 million a year.
The legislation got 62 votes in favor and 32 against, short of the 70 votes it needed. Bishop can still bring the bill back this session, which is slated to end on June 30. A similar resolution, which didn’t need Edwards’ signature, passed in the regular session, but Democrats have questioned whether it is constitutional.
In the regular session that ended June 1, Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, passed a bill to allow retailers, hotels and restaurants impacted by the coronavirus to get tax dollars through a payroll rebate program.
Over the weekend, Edwards vetoed the bill, saying it would incentivize the creation of minimum-wage jobs. The governor has sought, unsuccessfully, to establish a state minimum wage that is higher than the $7.25 rate currently required, and he said in a veto letter the legislation was “contrary to the sentiment of the people of Louisiana that our workforce should be able to earn a true living wage.”
Cortez and Schexnayder, both Republicans, convened a group of business leaders to come up with ideas about how the state can recover from the steep economic downturn, spurred by government-mandated business closures, plummeting consumer demand and cratering oil prices.
That task force came up with a long list of ideas that included cutting taxes and expanding tax breaks for businesses, limiting liability for firms and other proposals, most of which turned into legislation.
Wright won House approval Tuesday for one bill that lets retailers, restaurants, bars and hotels participate in the state’s Enterprise Zone incentive program, which would cost several million dollars through 2025. He promised to work on an amendment to make sure companies like Walmart aren’t able to take advantage of it after some Republicans complained.
Rep. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport, advanced his legislation, House Bill 19, to let those same types of businesses qualify for the Quality Jobs program, which could cost $16 million, analysts suggested, but it’s not entirely clear. Pressly said the legislation was similar to Wright’s bill that was vetoed, but required wages of at least $18 an hour to alleviate the concern about low wages.
Edwards’ administration has argued that instead of tax breaks, businesses can take advantage of a $300 million grant program that he signed into law. After saying he was against the idea, Edwards signed the bill pushed by Republicans to take $300 million of an $811 million pot of federal aid money he wanted to send to local governments and set up a program for small businesses.
Under the law, Republican Treasurer John Schroder is able to spend up to $15 million administering the program and Schroder has issued a call for private contractors to apply to run it.
Capitol news bureau editor Mark Ballard contributed to this report