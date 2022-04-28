Advocates hope that a bill winding through the Legislature will improve the skills of teachers for students with dyslexia amid questions on just how many children are grappling with the condition.

The measure, House Bill 136, breezed through the House Appropriations Committee earlier this week after winning approval in the House Education Committee without opposition.

The bill would require that, before an aspiring teacher could be certified for the classroom, he or she would have to earn at least three credit hours in college on teaching students with dyslexia, including early indicators, instruction, remediation and how to become a dyslexia practitioner or dyslexia therapist.

The new rules, effective in 2024, would revamp the current nine hours of reading requirements, and substitute three hours of the current materials with three hours focused on dyslexia.

Backers also see the change as another way to tackle Louisiana's staggering literacy problem, with less than half of public school students in kindergarten, first, second and third grades reading on grade level.

"If you can teach a dyslexic child how to read you can teach any child to read," Dr. Laura Cassidy, co-founder of the Louisiana Key Academy, a charter school in Baton Rouge for students with dyslexia, told the House Appropriations Committee.

Students with dyslexia have trouble reading and recognizing words, which leads to problems in a wide array of subjects.

The state says it applies to both children and adults with the intelligence to be better readers, usually caused by problems with phonological processing -- the study of speech sounds.

"My sense of the bill is that it is meant for all teacher and educator preparation programs to be better prepared to serve those students with dyslexia," said Jenna Chiasson, assistant state superintendent for the Office of Teaching and Learning.

How many students have some form of dyslexia is in dispute.

Chiasson said it is around 8,000 students.

Rep. Joe Marino III, No-Party Gretna and sponsor of the bill, said he believes school districts have underestimated the number because of concerns on how they would tackle the problem.

Others say the rule of thumb is that about 20% of students struggle with some degree of dyslexia, which would be around 132,000 children in Louisiana public schools.

The state offers ancillary certificates for those who teach students with dyslexia but they are not required.

Only six have been issued since they were offered in 2018-19, officials said.

Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans, a member of the appropriations committee, said while she is not dyslexic several relatives are.

"I just think it is so important on how to educate teachers on how to see these signs," Freeman said. "We need to meet the kids where they are."

John Wyble, president and chief executive officer of The Center for Literacy & Learning, said the bill can be another weapon in Louisiana's push to improve dismal reading skills.

"Equipping teacher candidates with the necessary baseline knowledge on how to support students who identify with dyslexia is paramount," Wyble said in an email.

Cassidy, who is the wife of U. S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, led the push to open Louisiana Key Academy in 2013.

She said a similar school will open later this year in St. Tammany Parish and officials have applied to open a third one in Shreveport.

"Our limiting factor is the number of trained teachers," Cassidy said.

The only controversy around the proposal is possible costs.

College and university leaders initially said it would cost $1.1 million per year, including salaries, start-up costs and other expenses.

Those concerns were addressed after Marino added an amendment to require colleges to designate a faculty member to teach the coursework after undergoing specialized training.