Reinstating three sales tax holidays on three different weekends took a first legislative step Monday when a Louisiana House committee advanced one bill to do so, then rejected a measure that would have consolidated all three holidays on a single weekend.
The three sales tax holidays – one for guns, one to prepare hurricane supplies, and a general one often used to buy school supplies – had been suspended for seven years along with 100 other exemptions to help balance the budget as part of the bargain that ended the state’s string of deficits.
House Ways & Means Committee amended then approved House Bill 60, which initially targeted only the Second Amendment holiday, to include the other sales tax holidays.
The panel then set aside four other bills that aimed at bringing one or more of the holidays. The committee then debated and rejected House Bill 450.
HB450 aimed at putting all three sales tax holidays on a single day. The measure also would have evened out varying processes, which differ for each sales tax holiday.
For instance, only the Second Amendment holiday exempts both local and state sales taxes, which depending on the jurisdiction could be about 9.5 cents for every dollar spent. The other two holidays apply only to the 4.45 percent state sales tax. HB450 would have forgiven state and local sales taxes for all three holidays and set the same caps for each transaction, but would have raised the cost to the state from about $4.7 million in lost revenues to about $7 million.
