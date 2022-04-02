Greg Miller goes by various titles at home and at the office in Norco: husband, uncle, attorney and state representative.
With the NCAA Final Four at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Miller has a new title for this weekend: National Anthem Coordinator.
It’s actually not entirely an accurate one. In fact, it’s his wife Amy Pfrimmer who is coordinating the student ensemble that will sing the Star-Spangled Banner at the two semifinal matches on Saturday and the championship game on Monday.
Miller said the students will come from each of the four finalists: Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova.
Pfrimmer got the gig because Tulane is the host institution, and she is an associate professor of music there.
Miller, of course, got his gig because of his wife.
“My role is assisting her,” he said, adding that he hopes it means he’ll get good seats for the games.