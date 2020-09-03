Contractors and inmates from Dixon Correctional Institute move about on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, completing work on and near the podium and other structures, as well as placing plants to beautify the area. They were getting the area ready for Monday's inauguration ceremonies for Governor John Bel Edwards, who recently won a second term. Hundreds of American flags will go out Sunday, placed in the Louisiana Capitol Garden and along nearby streets.