The House on Monday debated a bill to ban hand-held cell phones while driving. 

A bid to ban hand-held cell phones while driving failed Tuesday in the Louisiana House.

The vote was 48-46, five short of the minimum 53 needed to send the measure to the Senate.

Last year a similar proposal sailed through the House 77-20 before failing in the Senate by one vote -- 19-18.

Bills have to get at least 20 votes in the Senate to advance.

Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, sponsor of the plan, repeatedly delayed a House vote in recent weeks after the bill emerged from a House committee.

The bill was amended to try to make it palatable to opponents, including putting a five-year sunset on the proposal and saying violators could only be issued a citation, not arrested.

Backers called the proposed ban a safety measure in a state with an inordinate number of highway safety problems.

Opponents questioned how the new rules would enforced by law enforcement.

