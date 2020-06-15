Wading back into the attempt to lower auto insurance prices, the Louisiana House Monday passed two bills taking different tacks to limit an individual’s ability to seek compensation for injuries in the state’s courts.

House Bill 44, by state Rep. Ray Garofalo, is pretty much the same bill the Republican majority passed last year and earlier this year. The vote was 74-24, more than needed for an override, if it comes to that.

Moments later, the representatives passed House Bill 57, by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder. HB57 doesn’t contain the detailed directions of HB44 but makes many of the same changes to the state’s court systems. The vote was 78-22.

Both measures now head to the state Senate and would have to clear the legislative process in two weeks to head to the governor’s desk.

Supporters claim Louisiana's civil court system has many facets are out of step with the rest of the country's and that changes could lead to at least a 10% reduction in the cost of automobile insurance.

Opponents counter there’s no guarantee rates would fall, but the changes would leave people injured in accidents more beholden to insurance companies because litigating successful lawsuits would become much more difficult.

