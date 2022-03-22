After an identical measure was vetoed last year, a state lawmaker is again trying to prohibit Louisiana from requiring applicants show proof of vaccination to receive a state-issued driver’s license – even though no such requirement exists.
Acknowledging that it’s not currently a problem, the author of House Bill 232, state Rep. Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales, said at a Tuesday hearing of the House Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works that the measure is a “preemptive” and “prospective” effort to prevent “medical discrimination.”
The proposal also bars the state’s Office of Motor Vehicles from including a person’s vaccination status on their license alongside their age, date of birth, height, weight and interest in organ donation. No such field currently exists.
In vetoing an identical bill last year, Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote that the measure contributes “to the false narrative that the COVID-19 vaccines are anything other than safe and incredibly effective” and “does nothing to protect the health and safety of the public.”
The legislation is one of two dozen bills that is being championed by anti-vaccine activists in this year’s regular legislative session. Edmonston, who has a history of sowing doubts about the COVID vaccines, is also sponsoring a bill to bar vaccine drives on school campuses.
Louisiana does not require applicants to show proof of immunity against any disease in issuing driver’s license. And if the OMV wanted to add vaccination status to its state-issued IDs, the Legislature would need to pass a law doing so, according to Chantelle Legier, a field administrator at OMV.
“This bill is, I guess, premature,” said state Rep. Ed Larvadain III, D-Alexandria. “There’s no need for it.”
Louisiana residents can view a digital copy of their vaccination cards, alongside their driver’s license, in the Louisiana Wallet app on their smartphone, though the records are kept separate.
Still, some lawmakers expressed fear that the state might someday in the future require proof of vaccination to get a driver’s license.
“We have to say not yet,” said state Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton.
State Rep. Mack Cormier, D-Belle Chasse, thanked Edmonston for bringing the bill, saying that if the state included vaccination status on state IDs, it’d be “very similar to things that happened in the 40s.”
Edmonston said that if a person’s immunization was included on a driver’s license, it would provide “endless opportunities” for discrimination, noting that the IDs are required for everything from obtaining a mortgage to getting a passport.
Near the end of Tuesday’s hearing, state Rep. Charles Owen, R-Rosepine, said none of the vaccines available have been fully authorized – repeating a talking point popular among anti-vaccine activist that legal experts have called bunk.
The measure passed out of committee on an 8-3 vote and next heads to the House floor for debate.