A bid to improve Louisiana's dismal reading skills for its youngest students died near the legislative finish line, leaving backers baffled on just what happened.

"I got no explanation," said state Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans and sponsor of the plan.

"We are trying to find out what happened," said Brigitte Nieland, director of government affairs for Stand for Children, one of numerous groups that backed the push.

The proposal, House Bill 559, had led something of a charmed life until it wilted at the end.

The measure would have launched literacy pilot projects in 8-12 school districts after a report earlier this year said that only 43% of kindergarten students were reading on grade level, and that the literacy skills of first, second and third graders are not much better.

It was aimed in part at helping teachers improve the way they teach the foundations of reading.

The bill passed the House Education Committee 13-0 on May 7, just three days after the 2020 regular session resumed amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The bill was endorsed by the powerful House Appropriations Committee 23-0 on May 18 and the full House 94-0 just four days later.

The Senate Education Committee approved it without objection on May 28, just four days before adjournment, and sent it to the Senate Finance Committee, where it died without a hearing.

The finance panel met later the same day the bill cleared the Senate Education Committee, the last such gathering before adjournment on June 1 at 6 p.m.

State Sen. Bodi White, R-Central and chairman of the finance committee, said he does not recall Duplessis asking for a hearing on the bill, which Duplessis disputes.

The fact that the bill required a separate appropriation of $2 million to fund the pilot projects, even if the Duplessis proposal won final approval, was always seen as a major hurdle.

White said bills like the literacy legislation routinely come through his committee with a pricetag that, when added together, can quickly put the state in a budget pinch.

The coronavirus pandemic created a nearly $1 billion hole in the state budget, putting any new spending under the microscope.

But backers contend the need is so pressing that officials have to find a way to tackle a problem that is crippling public school achievement, and dooming thousands of students to years of struggles in the classroom because they simply cannot read.

Jessica Baghian, assistant state superintendent of education, said reading on grade level by the end of the third grade is one of two vital metrics — the other is kindergarten readiness — that help show whether children will enjoy academic success.

"I think we have to figure out some way to address this in the near future no matter what," said Baghian.

Duplessis' bill stemmed from a little-noticed report issued in January by the state's Early Literacy Commission.

The review spelled out the challenge in stark terms: Only 43% of kindergarten students in 2019 were reading at the level they need to, 54% of first graders, 56% of second graders and 53% of third graders.

Even more alarming is the fact that things are getting worse.

The rate of students in kindergarten, first, second and third grade meeting benchmarks dropped from an average of 59.5% in 2017 to 51.5% in 2019.

Experts say the problem cannot be overstated.

"This is fundamental because it is such a critical indicator to long-term success to students in their education journey," said John Wyble, president and CEO of the nonprofit Center for Development and Learning and a member of the commission.

The panel said the state needs to spend $15 million per year to ensure teachers are using a high-quality curriculum for the foundations of reading, and to offer teachers better support on putting the curriculum in place and how to teach it.

Under current law, young students are supposed to be tested within the first 30 days of each school year, with specific assessments for kindergarten, first, second and third grades.

Alana Mangham, who is in charge of literacy and learning for the center, said professional development embedded in cognitive science and neuroscience is needed for teachers to improve how they teach reading.

"This is literally how the brain learns to read," Mangham said of the training.

The commission stemmed from a resolution approved by the Legislature in 2019 and sponsored by former state Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge.

The resolution said the state spends $270,000 per year trying to remediate reading problems.

"It is everything because we pay significant social and economic costs when our kids aren't able to read at grade level," Duplessis said.

Even before the pandemic caused havoc on the state budget backers knew they were unlikely to land $15 million for their plans.

The idea of pilot projects totaling $2 million in select school districts mirrored how the state launched early childhood education changes after a 2012 overhaul bill cleared the Legislature.

The list of supporters for the literacy bill included the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Council for a Better Louisiana, Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools and the state branch of Democrats for Education Reform.

Susannah Craig, deputy commissioner for academic affairs and innovation for the state Board of Regents and a member of the commission, said reading improvements are especially needed since the pandemic forced the closing of public schools nine weeks early.

"In light of COVID-19 and the fact we have some students in our state that have had not those strong supports since March I think we need this more than ever," Craig said.