For the second time in less than a week the Louisiana House rejected a bill that would ban spanking, paddling and other forms of corporal punishment in public schools.

The vote was 52-32, one short of the minimum needed to send the measure to the state Senate.

Last week the push fell two votes short of the required majority.

The outcome likely ends any chance for approval of the legislation – House Bill 649 – in the current legislative session.

Sponsors are generally limited to two tries for passage unless the chamber take extraordinary action to hold another debate.

State Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, sponsor of the plan, noted that the state bans juveniles in detention centers from being struck as well as inmates in state prisons.

However, state law allows officials in local school districts to do so and the practice remains alive in some rural districts.

It is generally banned in school systems in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas.

Of 46 school districts that responded to a survey 27 prohibit the practice and 19 allow it, Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said in an earlier committee hearing on the bill.

The state has 69 school systems.

A total of 31 states ban corporal punishment in public schools, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Backers of the ban have said striking children causes emotional and other problems.

They labeled the practice an outmoded form of punishment.

Critics of the bill argued that the prohibition would strip parents of their rights and that the issue should be left to local school systems, not state government.

Voting for banning corporal punishment in public schools (52): Reps Adams, Bishop, Boyd, Brass, Brown, Bryant, Butler, Carpenter, R. Carter, Cormier, DuBuisson, Duplessis, Fisher, Freeman, Freiberg, Glover, Green, Harris, Hilferty, Huval, Illg, Ivey, Jefferson, Jenkins, M. Johnson, Jordan, LaCombe, LaFleur, Landry, Larvadain, Lyons, Magee, Marino, McFarland, McKnight, G. Miller, Muscarello, Nelson, Newell, Phelps, Pierre, Pressly, Schlegel, Selders, St. Blanc, Stagni, Thomas, Villio, White, Willard, Wright and Zeringue.

Voting against HB649 (32): Reps Amedee, Bacala, Bagley, Beaullieu, Bourriaque, Carrier, Crews, DeVillier, Echols, Edmonston, Firment, Gadberry, Garofalo, Geymann, Goudeau, Hodges, Horton, Kerner, Mack, McMahen, Miguez, Mincey, Orgeron, C. Owen, Riser, Romero, Schamerhorn, Stefanski, Tarver, Thompson, Turner and Wheat.

Not Voting (21): Speaker Schexnayder, Reps W. Carter, Coussan, Cox, Davis, Deshotel, Edmonds, Emerson, Farnum, Fontenot, Frieman, Gaines, Hollis, Hughes, T. Johnson, Marcelle, McCormick, D. Miller, Moore, R. Owen and Seabaugh.