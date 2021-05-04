Lakeesha Harris, foreground, left, Reproductive Justice & Sexual Health Manager of Women With A Vision, and others supporting the sex workers bill by Rep. Mandie Landry, right, D-New Orleans, and other supporters of Landry's bill talk with Landry outside a committee room at the Louisiana Legislature Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Baton Rouge, after Landry had to voluntarily defer her own bill, to be able to bring it up again later.