House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and the House Republican delegation have thrown their support behind a controversial petition to lift all of Louisiana’s coronavirus restrictions, an effort aimed at kneecapping Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rules that is expected to be decided in court.

The petition, which previously had only circulated among the most conservative House members, only requires the majority of the House to go into effect. It was expected to win the support of a majority of the House Friday after Schexnayder’s support. The Legislature was also supposed to end the special session Friday.

House GOP Delegation Chair Blake Miguez, R-Erath, said the petition, supported by Schexnayder, has the support of a majority of the House Republicans, who comprise 68 of 105 seats.

Republicans were still collecting signatures Friday morning as the House went into session, but Schexnayder was expected to deliver it to the governor later in the day. The petition would suspend the public health emergency for seven days, if successful, which is not certain.

The governor's office had not received the petition as of Friday morning, a spokeswoman said.

“This is our only available option to accomplish our goal to reopen Louisiana," Miguez said, noting the main bill passed by Republicans in the legislative session to curb Edwards' virus rules is expected to be vetoed.

Miguez said Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican who is often at odds with the governor, advised House Republicans the petition will stand up in court. Landry has tried repeatedly to undercut Edwards' coronavirus rules but courts have so far largely upheld the orders as constitutional.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, has said he doesn't think the petition will hold up in court because it doesn't require the support of both the House and Senate. Schexnayder has expressed similar reservations.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Sam Jenkins, called the petition "dangerous, reckless and short-sighted," and said it would put people at needless risk of catching COVID-19 and risk losing billions of federal funding. He also warned the state could lead to hospitals getting overwhelmed as the state enters flu season--something public health experts have warned about even with the existing level of restrictions in place.

"The stakes could not be higher, but this group of Republican legislators is willing to gamble with the lives of their constituents to try to win a cheap political victory," Jenkins said.

If successful, it would only suspend Edwards’ ability to issue emergency rules for a week. However, it is likely to be challenged in court, and even Republican leadership has conceded it may be unconstitutional. That means it might not have an immediate effect unless a judge allows the petition to go into effect as the court case plays out, assuming it goes to court.

Edwards, a Democrat who has put in place the state’s coronavirus restrictions in line with White House recommendations, has slammed the idea as reckless and unsafe.

His administration has also warned it could jeopardize billions in federal aid for the virus, because the state would no longer have an emergency declaration in place.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force in a report to Louisiana this week said the state has seen "stability" in cases and test positivity for COVID-19, even as other Southern states are spiking. On Thursday, Dr. Joe Kanter, the top coronavirus official at the Louisiana Department of Health, warned that Louisiana may be seeing the start of upward trends in hospitalizations and cases in certain areas.

State law says the Legislature, "in consultation with the public health authority," can terminate a state of public health emergency at any time with a petition signed by a majority of either the House or Senate. The petition can establish a period of time where no other declaration of emergency can be issued--in this case a week. The law says the governor "shall issue an executive order or proclamation ending the state of public health or emergency."

Schexnayder’s support comes at the tail end of a month-long legislative session aimed largely at curbing Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions through legislation. But Republicans will likely have little to show for the effort, if Edwards vetoes the main bill passed by lawmakers, as expected.

That bill, by Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, would have allowed lawmakers to strip out some of Edwards’ virus restrictions.

The petition comes a day after Edwards granted a concession to Schexnayder and Cortez and allowed some high schools to expand capacity at football and other athletic events.

