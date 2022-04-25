A state leader's bid to curb speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge cleared its second hurdle Monday morning when the Senate Finance Committee endorsed it without objection.

The measure, Senate Bill 435, next faces a vote in the full Senate and approval is expected.

"The idea is to slow everybody down on that 18-mie stretch," Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, who crosses the bridge regularly, told the committee.

The bill would designate the bridge as a highway safety corridor because of the inordinate number of accidents and fatalities on the structure.

Traffic cameras would be set up on the east and west ends, which would allow officials to monitor license plates and know if motorists are speeding, including if they get off and re-enter the bridge.

Violators would get two warnings by mail and then face fines the third time.

Under current rules first-time law breakers face fines of up to $175 and $500 for subsequent offenses.

Penalties would double if the bill becomes law.

The bridge has been the site of 758 accidents since 2019, including nine fatalities, according to DOTD statistics.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, who also lives in Lafayette and uses the bridge on a near-daily basis, recently set his speedometer at 61 mph and said he was passed by 41 cars and trucks.

"The point is anyone who drives the 18 miles knows we have to do something to change the behavior," Cortez said.

"I kind of subscribe to the view doing the same thing over and over for 25 years and expecting different results is just insanity," he said. "We are just experiencing more accidents."

The speed limit on the bridge is 60 mph for cars and 55 mph for trucks.

Trucks are also supposed so stay in the right lane.

The bill would require the installation of eight speed limit signs on the east and west sides and six sets of "Trucks Right Lane Only" on both sides.

The west and east entrances would also include signs that say "Safety Corridor, Fines Doubled for Speeding and other Violations."

Sen. Barry Milligan, R-Shreveport, a member of the committee, praised the measure and said a friend who was a police officer died after stopping a motorist on the bridge.

"Making this change and finding a way to self police is definitely needed," Milligan said.

Cortez said he has met with law enforcement in the two affected parishes -- Iberville and St. Martin -- and they are doing all they can to curb speeding.

He noted that police only have a few feet from the roadway when they stop a car or truck.

"I don't know anyone who would want to sit in a car while 18-wheelers are coming and cars are coming," Cortez said.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.