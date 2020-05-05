A growing uprising among some Republicans wanting to reopen Louisiana’s coronavirus-closed economy is scheduled Wednesday to turn from talk to action with the first legislative vote on the issue.

House Concurrent Resolution 58, by House Majority Leader Blake Miguez, would terminate Gov. John Bel Edwards’ authority to continue handling Louisiana’s emergency responses, such as the closing of casinos, schools, and businesses to stanch the community spread of the often-deadly novel coronavirus. But the legislation also could shut down the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, called GOHSEP, along with the emergency operations of the Louisiana Department of Public Health.

HCR58 is getting a vote before the House & Governmental Affairs Committee meeting that begins at 1 p.m.

Though battling the coronavirus has tamped down the usual polarization of Louisiana politics, partisan divides were clear with the resumption of the annual session Monday. Democrats, the Legislative Black Caucus, and others opposed returning to Baton Rouge so early. Only 18 of the 35 House Democrats attended and only about half of the majority Republicans wore masks.

Conservative Republicans are angered that Edwards didn’t reopen the state’s businesses by extending his stay at home directive from May 1 to May 15. One effort to outright terminate the health emergency order, on which the governor’s directives are based, has attracted much attention in the media. A handful of legislators asked 250 protesters in front of the Governor’s Mansion to urge their representatives to back the resolution.

Miguez, of Erath, said Tuesday his resolution is different in that it is aimed at attracting more supporters by addressing Edwards’ ability to enforce the executive orders rather than ending the emergency order, which would jeopardize federal disaster aid and stimulus money. With a majority House and Senate vote, a concurrent resolution can suspend any state law without the governor's assent. In this case, HCR58 would suspend specific sections of the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act, and the Louisiana Health Emergency Powers Act.

But that is not quite what the resolution’s wording says.

“For 15 days we basically will cease to exist,” said James Waskom, director of GOHSEP. He would lose his powers as director for 15 days and his 40-some employees would all head home for a short vacation.

Also headed home would be hundreds of workers from other agencies – Waskom would be forbidden from coordinating assistance – and the nearly 1,400 Louisiana National Guardsmen who are distributing protective equipment and medical supplies.

If the state is struck by a tornado, flooding or a tropical storm, the resolution would preclude Edwards and GOSHEP, the lead emergency disaster agency, from reacting, he said Tuesday.

Additionally, the resolution also would essentially suspend the public health emergency order, Waskom said.

“You’d be telling the federal government that you no longer have an emergency and don’t need assistance anymore,” Waskom said.

Miguez, of Erath, concedes the language of his resolution may be off a little. But the unexpected consequences will be fixed with amendments to focus on stripping the enforcement power of the executive orders, he added.

“It’s a voice of frustration,” Miguez said.

Edwards had led legislators and the business community to believe that the “stay at home” order would be lifted on May 1, Miguez and other GOP legislators contend. But five minutes before going on television to announce its extension to May 15, Edwards informed legislators that he had changed his mind. Edwards said medical authorities had advised that the state had not reached the minimum standards the White House set to begin Phase 1 of a three-phase reopening of the economy. The governor has been hinting that he would move the state into Phase 1 on May 16.

“If the governor reconsiders his position and reopens under Phase 1,” the resolution wouldn’t be necessary, Miguez said.

“It appears to be a pure power play,” said Rep. Royce Duplessis, the New Orleans Democrat who is vice chair of the House and Governmental Affairs committee. “The goal is trying to play a game of chicken with the governor.”

The resolution was filed Monday and added immediately to Wednesday’s committee agenda as part of a suspension of the rules approved by lawmakers. While true that only about 18 Democrats showed up Monday, few legislators were paying close attention as House leadership went about checking off the legalities necessary to set up committee hearings and agendas.

Democrats on the committee were caught by surprise and have been unsuccessfully reaching out to GOP members to try to figure out what they want exactly from this resolution, House and Governmental Affairs member Rep. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport, said Tuesday afternoon.

“It looks like they’re trying to tailor it to specific items. But the result is very far reaching. It’s some scary legislation,” Jenkins said. “Maybe we can come up with alternatives to address what is really concerning them.”