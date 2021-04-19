Women legislators — like their male counterparts — spent the first week of this year’s legislative session introducing bills, getting reacquainted with their colleagues and voting on legislation during committee hearings.
Members of the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children have been seeking answers from LSU officials on how they handled, or mishandled, cases of sexual harassment and violence involving football players and female students.
On Tuesday, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the state's most powerful business lobby, wanted to show its appreciation.
Beginning at 7 a.m., LABI invited members of the Louisiana Women’s Caucus — as well as female lobbyists — to “a morning of multitasking and female fellowship over breakfast and beauty.” The invitation dubs it "Morning Hour," reflecting an inside-the-Capitol term for when certain bills are heard.
LABI was planning to offer coffee, a smoothie bar “with fresh fruit and veggies” and a bagel bar with “cream cheese, avocado, lox and more.”
The invitation also said LABI will provide “two hair stylists to accommodate the spectrum of beauty at the Capitol and makeup stations. So BYOMB (bring your own makeup bag) and let’s put on our game faces together.”
It was all supposed to take place at LABI’s downtown Baton Rouge office and promised to finish up by 8:30 a.m. so the female legislators could begin their work at the State Capitol. Of Louisiana's 143 legislators, only 26, or less than 20%, are women. It's one of the lowest percentages of any state in the country.
State Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, said she wouldn't be attending the LABI event.
“I appreciate the effort to get to know our colleagues,” Landry said. “But I don’t think an event like this is appropriate for legislators. It’s so retro – women getting together to put on makeup and do their hair. There are only 18% of us. It’s hard enough to be taken seriously in the Capitol when there are so few of us.”
LABI announced it was canceling the event after The Advocate | The Times-Picayune reported it online. The group did not provide a reason.
An email provided to the newspaper from Trin Johnson, the director of the Women's Caucus Office, said the event was a potential ethics violation for the legislators.
"THIS IS DEFINITELY NOT BEING PLANNED BY OUR OFFICE," Johnson wrote in all-caps. "NOR WAS OUR OFFICE NOTIFIED OR MADE AWARE OF THIS. We know better. We understand this was a violation of ethics with the hair stylists."
The LABI invitation had been provided to the Capitol news bureau by a male legislator who thought it out of touch with the gravity of the hearings involving sexual abuses at LSU.
“It’s like something the Ladies Auxiliary Club would send out 15-20 years ago,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Marie Centanni, director of public affairs for LABI, didn't see it that way.
"There are not many opportunities for women legislators to gather and experience camaraderie," said Centanni. "We’d like to facilitate that if we can."
She added that LABI is planning to hold morning events for women legislators every other week.
Mary-Patricia Wray, a lobbyist, tweeted about the news story, "When will it be news that the men do it every weekend with their 'man' events that no women are invited to? I'll go on the record with something stronger than 'retro.'"
Wray added "that we need more coverage of the way that sexism and misogyny hurt all women at the Capitol."