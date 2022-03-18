In what could spark a Florida-style "Don't Say Gay" debate, a north Louisiana lawmaker has filed a bill that would ban any discussion of sexual identity and related topics for students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

The measure, House Bill 837, was filed by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton.

"I talked to some educators," Horton said Friday.

"They are not equipped nor do they want to deal with these types of issues that belong in the home," she said.

Horton said that while she has not heard of any problems in her district with classroom discussions involving sexual orientation, she has heard from parents in nearby Caddo Parish and "several pastors" encouraged her to file the bill.

The bill is only six lines long.

"No teacher, school employee or other presenter shall cover the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity in any classroom discussion or instruction in kindergarten through grade eight," according to the legislation.

"No teacher, school employee or other presenter shall discuss his own sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten through grade twelve," the bill says.

A similar measure, which sparked controversy in Florida, has won legislative approval and is awaiting the expected signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 GOP Republican presidential contender.

The Florida bill bans instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade and in later grades if it is not age appropriate, according to news accounts.

Backers call it part of the post-pandemic push by parents to have a bigger say over public school classrooms.

Opponents, who dubbed the measure the "Don't Say Gay" bill, say it would unfairly stigmatize some children.

Former state Rep. Helena Moreno, who chairs the New Orleans City Council, criticized the measure in a tweet Friday.

"Another stupid 'don't say gay' bill. . . . this time in La. In this one, concern is that teachers will influence kids to be gay."

"Seriously!!!?? Yeah because being gay is a choice like deciding what to wear. Please LA Legis . . . enough with the cruelty. Life is tough enough without you."

Horton is generally aligned with some of the most conservative lawmakers in the GOP-controlled House.

The Biden administration, which has criticized the Florida bill, met virtually with students and families to discuss the impact of the measure, formally known as the Parental rights in Education bill.

Last year the Louisiana Legislature approved a bill that would ban transgender teens from taking part on sports teams that do not align with their gender at birth.

Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the measure and a veto override attempt failed narrowly.

Edwards said at the time that the legislation was addressing a non-existing problem.

Asked how she would respond to critics who say there is no issue to tackle, Horton said, "All they have to do is get on social media and see that the problem is there."

Horton's bill is expected to be debated in the House Education Committee but no hearing date has been set.

