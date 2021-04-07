After several LSU employees sent letters to the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children declining their invitations to testify at a hearing Thursday, LSU's top attorney sent another letter Wednesday that said "it would not be prudent for persons associated with LSU to provide testimony under oath at the senate committee meeting scheduled tomorrow" as they face legal threats.

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward, head Football Coach Ed Orgeron, Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry and Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar each sent letters to the committee on Tuesday telling them that they would not be testifying. But some LSU employees, including board members and LSU Board of Supervisors Executive Director Jason Droddy were still expected to show up in-person Thursday to answer questions from committee members.

LSU General Counsel Winston DeCuir, Jr., however, sent a letter to State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, Wednesday telling her that those testimonies would not be happening in light of a threatened lawsuit from Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis. Attorneys for Lewis held a news conference on Wednesday announcing that she was filing a series of lawsuits against university employees, saying Lewis had been retaliated against for years after trying to report sexual harassment allegations that she received from students involving former head football coach Les Miles.

"We hope that you and the committee understand that the university has attempted to be as cooperative as possible by providing unprecedented information in its recent internal investigation and almost fourteen hours of testimony in the two prior hearings," DeCuir wrote. "However, at this time, I must advise my client to take all prudent steps to defend these legal claims. Allowing persons who will inevitably be witnesses in to testify under oath on facts related to these claims, is simply not a prudent risk."

The committee also received a letter Tuesday from Vicki Crochet, the attorney at Taylor Porter law firm who performed the 2013 sexual harassment investigation into Miles. Crochet wrote that her "ethical and legal duties that prohibit me from sharing information about Taylor Porter's representation of LSU." She wrote that both Miles and the student who accused him of sexual harassment demanded "absolute privacy."

"Furthermore, though we found that he acted inappropriately, Les Miles adamantly denied most of the allegations," Crochet wrote. "The complainant and her lawyer were consulted throughout our review and agreed with the corrective measures that were implemented by LSU. We stand behind our analysis and the thorough work we did for LSU."

Droddy, who is LSU's former legislative liaison, had also written to the committee last week asking for more details on the types of questions they wanted to ask him. He said that since the committee requested testimony on cases going back a decade, he wanted to refresh his memory on those that they would like to ask him about. But Droddy sent a follow-up letter Wednesday saying he could no longer testify.

"While I feel obligated to appear before the committee, it is now a matter of public knowledge that the University is being sued by an employee," Droddy wrote. "The LSU general counsel has also submitted a letter to you on the issue. University counsel has advised against testimony while litigation is pending or ongoing."

Tom Skinner, LSU's former General Counsel, also cited attorney client privilege and the pending legislation for his reason for not attending in a brief, one-paragraph letter.

In Ausberry's letter, he apologized to the committee for being out-of-town on the day of their hearing.

"I have fully cooperated in the University’s investigation, and I agreed to abide by the discipline imposed by LSU," Ausberry wrote in a brief letter. "I look forward to working with the University to implement the recommendations of Husch Blackwell, and if a future opportunity arises, would be happy to discuss the path forward and answer any questions."

LSU Title IX coordinator Jennie Stewart wrote in her letter that she is out of state on a "long planned vacation to visit family and celebrate the holiday."

"My apologies for being unable to appear at this time," Stewart wrote.

Stewart is named dozens of times in the Husch Blackwell report. While Husch Blackwell found that her office failed to follow federal laws and best practices for probing allegations of sexual misconduct, the firm also found that the office was severely underfunded and under-resourced, and that Stewart had sounded the alarm about those deficiencies. Stewart has not spoken publicly about the report.

LSU Board of Supervisors member Ronnie Anderson, who was replaced last week on the board, said he will not be able to attend the committee hearing because he is still recovering from coronavirus, which hospitalized him for months.

Anderson credited the board in hiring the law firm Husch Blackwell to investigate LSU’s handlings of sexual misconduct cases and said interim LSU president Tom Galligan “is following through with the recommendations made” in the report.

“As I am no longer a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors,” Anderson wrote. “I trust the board will follow through and implement the findings of Husch Blackwell as stated in the Title IX Review.”

Anderson, who served on the LSU board since 1997, was replaced by Laurie Lipsey Aronson, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week. Anderson said in an interview that he was worried about the LSU board losing representation from those in the agricultural backgrounds.

Read the full letters below.