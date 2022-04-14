Legislation to designate as a “highway safety corridor” the elevated Interstate 10 bridge over the Atchafalaya cleared committee Thursday afternoon.

The designation, applied across the nation to roadways with a history of fatalities, allows the state to double fines, install more signs, and use technology to track each driver’s speed over the 18-mile Atchafalaya Basin Bridge between Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

Senate President Page Cortez, one of Louisiana’s three most powerful officials and the sponsor of the proposal, says Senate Bill 435 is largely the product of his daily commute.

“We’re trying to create some behavior modification,” Cortez said. “People will not change unless you force them to change.”

Right now, the speed limit is 60 miles per hour for cars, 55 for trucks. And trucks are required to stay in the right lanes on the elevated roadway with two lanes going in each direction.

Anyone who regularly crosses the Atchafalaya knows those rules are routinely broken. Because the bridge has narrow shoulders, few police can patrol and because the roadway is largely straight law enforcement stationed to catch speeders can be seen for miles. Add to that ham radio operators often alert drivers to where police have set up speed traps and various smart phone apps alert drivers when to slow down to avoid a ticket.

“I’m telling you; I feel like they’re about to ram into me from the backside and they’re cutting in front of me … They are passing me like I’m standing still,” Cortez testified to the Senate Committee on Transportation, Highways, and Public Works.

Cortez said two people died and 55 were injured in the 203 accidents on the expressway in 2020. Those numbers increased to 89 injuries in 269 wrecks with two fatalities in 2021.

In just the past month one driver was killed and another had to be pulled from the water by a fisherman in one accident. A couple of weeks later, more than dozen passenger cars and 18-wheelers piled up closing the main route between Lafayette and Baton Rouge for hours.

Cortez recalled one five-hour commute from Baton Rouge to his Lafayette home because a deadly 18-wheeler collision forced all I-10 traffic onto U.S. Hwy. 190, which serves as the main street for a string of small towns.

Turning to Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson, another daily commuter from Lafayette to Baton Rouge, Cortez said he phoned Wilson that Thanksgiving night while sitting in slow-moving U.S. 190 traffic going through the Town of Krotz Springs. Wilson had received dozens of calls and told the frustrated Cortez that he was sorry but the 18-wheeler caught fire, which needed to be extinguished, the roadway cleared of debris, and the roadway inspected, all of which would take hours more.

Though the main connection between Baton Rouge and Lafayette, I-10 also carries traffic from other states, which makes shutdowns and rerouting even longer because of all those additional travelers. I-10 is the southernmost interstate that begins within sight of the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica and travels through Phoenix, Houston, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Mobile, before ending at I-95 in downtown Jacksonville.

Wilson, who heads the state Department of Transportation and Development, said on his commute to Baton Rouge Thursday morning, he purposely set his speedometer at 61 miles per hour. He was passed by 42 vehicles, including two 18-wheelers that were supposed to be hugging the right-hand lane.

Driving at 60 miles per hour, a traveler can cross the expressway in 18 minutes, Wilson said. Going 70 mph saves two minutes 40 seconds and traveling at 80 makes the trip about four minutes faster.

More to the point, the technology HB435 would allow can calculate speed of individual travelers by using distance and time at three points along the bridge, Wilson said.

The cameras are sophisticated enough to capture the vehicle as it gets on the elevated expressway at Ramah in the east or Henderson in the west, chart if the vehicle is traveling 60 or more at the first check point based on how long it takes to pass the first checkpoint, do the same at the second check point, then as the driver exists the bridge.

“Our intent is to provide notification, provide warning, and at your third offense, you get the violation,” Wilson said. “When you speed you typically have fatalities. When you have fatalities you’re shutting that interstate down. Those three minutes could translate to eight hours of a closed interstate system.”

Cortez reiterated that the new system envisioned by his legislation is to slow drivers down, not to enrich the state or Iberville and St. Martin parishes, through which the bridge runs. To that end, Cortez’s would add signage that explains precisely and repeatedly what a “safety corridor” is and what it means.

“You have to know what’s expected of you and if you don’t do it there’s a consequence,” Cortez said.

He significantly amended the legislation to match what’s needed for a “highway safety corridor” designation and the addition of the speed calculating technology. Cortez said the changes likely will increase the cost of the measure to the point it’ll have to go the Senate Finance Committee before being taken on the Senate floor. If approved in the upper chamber, the legislation would then move to the House for consideration.