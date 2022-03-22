Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposal to spend $500 million for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge sparked new controversy Tuesday in a key House committee, including arguments on whether tolls are essential to make the project reality.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, has long said that tolls need to be part of any financing blueprint to build the bridge and its connecting roads, which would cost up to $2 billion.

"It is not unusual to have tolls on an interstate," Wilson told the powerful House Appropriations Committee during a three-hour appearance before the panel.

But Reps. Brett Geymann, R-Lake Charles and Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans, voiced concerns about charging motorists to use the structure.

Geymann, who is most interested in construction of a new Interstate 10 Calcasieu River bridge in Lake Charles, told Wilson lawmakers would prefer that tolls not be placed on either bridge.

He said placing tolls on I-10 "sets a bad precedent across the entire country."

"I don't think the country is going to be supportive of this," Geymann said.

The governor has proposed spending $100 million for the Lake Charles bridge.

The issue is the latest controversy over the plan, which Edwards has called a once-in-a-life opportunity to take advantage of Louisiana's roughly $3 billion surplus because of federal pandemic aid and better-than-expected state revenue.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jermome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, said last week that "squirreling away" $500 million for the Baton Rouge bridge is not in the best interests of the state.

Zeringue said Tuesday he "fully supports" the bridge. "The problem is how and when we are going to fund it," he said.

Freeman said a new bridge is needed in Baton Rouge, which she said is clear to anyone traveling from New Orleans to Houston.

But she questioned whether motorists would be willing to pay a toll.

Wilson said the Baton Rouge bridge was one of four identified earlier as having toll possibilities.

The idea is that, to cover part of the financing, the state would enter into a partnership with a private firm to help pay for part of the costs in exchange for a long-term source of revenue -- tolls.

Wilson also disputed comments by House and Senate leaders that the lack of a specific site for the bridge means it is years away from happening.

He said work on the structure is not tied to the time-consuming environmental review and that a key agreement on the work could be struck in 18 months.

Wilson also said the $500 million would boost chances the state could land federal grants to help with the financing, and reduce the price-tag to Louisiana taxpayers.

He said the state has historically split large sums of money across all 64 parishes, which he said causes the state's road and bridge backlog to grow without addressing mega projects.

That backlog totals nearly $15 billion.

Officials hope to narrow the list of possible sites for the bridge to three this year and settle on one in 2024.

