Louisiana's House Committee on Appropriations on Monday advanced a resolution directing the governing authorities in New Orleans and four suburban parishes to devise a plan to pay off the state's share of the $14.5 billion post-Katrina hurricane levee system.

The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, asks officials in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes to report back to the Legislature with a plan by Dec. 1. That takes a softer approach than another proposal which would up the region's sales tax without seeking input from local residents.

Louisiana agreed to contribute to the costs of constructing the levee system when Congress first authorized the project, and that bill is now coming due. An initial payment of $400 million is owed by September, followed by similar-sized payments for the next few years.

The resolution argues that citizens of the five southeastern parishes that benefit from the project should contribute to those payments, instead of saddling taxpayers statewide with "the cost for a storm drainage and protection system that does not directly impact them, their property, or their livelihoods."

A separate proposal, Senate Bill 226, from Sen. Mack "Bodi" White, R-Central, would create a new taxing district for the five parishes and levy a 1-cent sales tax to pay for the costs. The measure hasn't been scheduled for a committee hearing yet, but it already faces opposition from officials in Jefferson, New Orleans and St. Charles.

At Monday's hearing, New Orleans Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman, a Democrat, asked Zeringue the value the state gets out of the assets protected by the levee system, echoing criticism from others that taxpayers statewide have, in fact, benefited from the project. She pointed to the Port of New Orleans as critical to the state's economy.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Zeringue said that New Orleans is indeed a vital part of the state's economy, but said that other regions that are just as important are using their own local sales taxes to help build or rebuild levees — such as the 92-mile Morganza to the Gulf levee system in the Houma region.

Zeringue suggested that the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection authority sell off its airport and marina to make the payments.

"We’re not asking to treat New Orleans differently. You're asking New Orleans to be treated the same," chimed in Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma. "It’s kind of insulting to me, at least, for Orleans to put up this front that we’re so important, like Terrebonne isn’t, like we’re not a speedbump on the way to New Orleans."

To make the $400 million payments, the state is expected to sell bonds, a move that will make it harder in the future to finance other large-scale projects elsewhere in the state.

"I’ve been hearing from other legislators who have been saying, 'We’re paying for a system that doesn’t necessarily protect us ... it's also potentially going to limit our ability to go out and get additional dollars for projects to protect our area as well'," Zeringue said.

The resolution passed out of committee without objection and now heads to the House floor. Freeman clarified that she doesn't think of Terrebone or Lafourche parishes as "speed bumps to anywhere," noting that she has a lot of family that lives there.

Staff writer Mark Schleifstein contributed to this report.